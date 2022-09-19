PACIFIC COUNTY — With housing availability and affordability an ever-growing concern in Pacific County, and particularly so on the burgeoning Long Beach Peninsula, a county-backed effort is looking at vacant government properties as a potential solution.
At a quarterly meeting of the Pacific County Human Services Advisory Board on Sept. 12, county human services program manager Darian Johnson updated the board on progress that she and a workgroup comprised of local stakeholders have undertaken to identify county and city-owned lots that could be considered for future development.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work as far as figuring out how we can build housing and add to our housing stock in Pacific County,” Johnson said. “One of the first things that we have been working on is creating a housing property inventory, where we’ve been compiling county-owned as well as city-owned properties and evaluating them to see if they would be buildable and something that we could put aside for future housing projects.”
The workgroup has received the support of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners in its quest to try and increase the local housing stock in the face of soaring home prices and rental costs in recent years — most notably since the beginning of the pandemic. With the county population growing at its fastest rate in many decades over the past dozen years, the available housing stock has concurrently increased at just a fraction of the pace.
Along with Johnson, those also involved in the group include: Kelly Rupp, Pacific County Planning Commissioner and local consultant; Katie Lindstrom, county health director; and Sue Yirku, Executive Director of the Pacific County Economic Development Council. Officials from each of the four cities in the county — Long Beach, Ilwaco, Raymond and South Bend — have also been involved.
While a lot of the county health and human services department’s focus on housing is directed at supporting low-income housing, the group hopes to also address workforce, senior and veteran’s housing.
“The idea is, let’s come together and actually make a dent in the root cause of the problem,” Lindstrom said, rather than the county limiting itself to just being the distributor of state funds it receives for things like rental assistance. The county receives a large amount of funding from the state to go toward housing, and Lindstrom said they often receive much more than they’re able to give out.
Sandridge site eyedOne of the first potential sites that has caught the eye of the group is the large lot on Sandridge Road that houses the South County Administration Facility.
At a recent county commissioner’s meeting, Johnson said the commissioners agreed for further investigation to determine just how much of the 34-acre lot would be buildable, and how many housing units it would be possible to get out of the lot.
The group is looking at 30 of the 34 acres on the lot as potential buildable land. The commissioners have agreed to pay for both a wetland delineation and a septic survey of the land in question, which Johnson called the “first step in identifying and possibly using this property as future housing development.”
The wetland delineation — which establishes the location and size of the wetlands for regulatory purposes — is expected to take place in the next few weeks, and will give the group a firm idea on just how much of the property is actually buildable if the large lot was broken up into multiple, smaller parcels.
Funding, collaborative opportunitiesWhile the workgroup is still relatively new, it already has potential funding opportunities on its radar. The aim is to have this initial work completed and any parcels that are able to support future housing development in time for next summer, when the next round of the Housing Trust Fund opens for applicants.
The HTF is a state program that is funded by the Washington State Legislature as part of its capital budget appropriations every two years and is administered by the state Commerce Department. Beneficiaries of the program include people and families experiencing homelessness, people in need of supportive housing, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, and people with developmental or other disabilities.
More than $1 billion in capital funding has been invested by HTF since 1986, helping to create more than 50,000 affordable housing units across the state. Properties financed by the program can house people with incomes up to 80% of an area’s median income, although the majority of properties that receive funding support households with special needs or incomes below 30% of an area’s median income.
For the Sandridge site in particular, Johnson said there could be several different approaches to develop housing on the lot.
“The goal and the hope would be to use this as a site for affordable housing and break it up into multiple parcels so we could do [something like] a mixed-use approach,” she said. “Maybe set some acreage aside for workforce housing, and set some aside for a project through the Housing Trust Fund.”
The group has been partnering with Coastal Community Action Program for potential affordable housing projects. The organization is working on housing projects in Grays Harbor County, such as contracting with a Battle Ground-based tiny homes manufacturer to build modular four-plexes on a site that had been purchased from the City of Aberdeen. That is an approach that Johnson said could be emulated in Pacific County.
When it comes to trying to tackle a growing housing crisis, an “all-hands” attitude is all but a necessity.
