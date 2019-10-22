SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners plans to adopt the 2020 budget at the second board meeting in November.
The board was scheduled to adopt the budget this week, but rescheduled it to Nov. 26 in order to give the commissioners more time to review departmental requests.
Possible new budget items include raises for people within court administration, fair management and the prosecutor’s office. The increase in prosecutor salaries would likely not affect Prosecutor Mark McClain’s salary. And the Department of Community Development requested funding for a second code enforcement officer.
The board will also hold a public hearing to certify the tax levies for the county on Tuesday, Nov. 26 in 1216 W Robert Bush Drive in South Bend.
Other county news
The county’s insurance provider finished its investigation into Matthew Padgett, a chief criminal deputy for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. The information from the investigation is being reviewed by a lawyer with the county’s risk pool, Michael T. Kitson, an attorney with Lane Powell out of Seattle.
County Administrator Kathy Spoor said the county is still waiting on a report from Kitson on the investigation. Once the report is given to the county it will be reviewed by Sheriff Robin Souvenir, the Board of Commissioners and Spoor.
Souvenir is not bound by any recommendations from the report. He will make the final decision on whether Padgett returns from his administrative leave.
