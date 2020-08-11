SOUTH BEND — Pacific County’s 2020 second-quarter revenue was the lowest it’s been since 2012, and the budget was in a precarious position at the fiscal year halfway mark.
In the second quarter, county general fund revenue was $3.354 million, an 18.2% drop compared to 2019. But, at the end of June it was still unclear what that would mean for this year’s budget and the 2021 budget, said Paul Plakinger, fiscal analyst for the county. If budget adjustments are needed for 2020, that discussion would likely happen in the fall, alongside construction of next year’s budget.
‘Limbo period’
The county was in a strong position when it entered 2020, allowing it to take a “wait and see” approach when it comes to budget adjustments for this year, Plakinger said.
“It’s a bit of a limbo period right now,” Plakinger said.
The county doesn’t want to act quickly and make more cuts than necessary because a large chunk of the budget is salaries and benefits. Making cuts often means layoffs, Plakinger said.
As a small county, any layoffs can make a radical difference in what the county can do to serve people, said Frank Wolfe, chair of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
“If you layoff people, what you’re really doing is curtailing services,” Wolfe said.
Process starting
The first steps to build next year’s budget began Monday, Aug. 10 with department heads submitting their budget proposals to Plakinger, who will compile the information and present it to the Pacific County Board of Commissioners.
While the second quarter on the whole wasn’t good in terms of revenue, the county stopped bleeding in June, Plakinger said. This was in large part due to the influx of property tax revenue, which came late after the county treasure delayed payment to June 1.
“I should point out that we’re still a bit behind in year-to-date property tax collections, as we’re down 2.1%, ($52,347) vs. FY2019 collections through June 30th,” Plakinger wrote in a July 20 email to county department heads and elected officials.
The extension of the due date may still be the cause of this, in which case, “we’re probably OK, since this would suggest a mere delay of tax payments instead of an outright loss of revenue,” Plakinger wrote.
Down but not out, yet
While June revenues “didn’t plummet as far as they could have,” Plakinger said the county was still in a position that “might require reductions to the budget — if not an outright shift in the way we do business (at least in the short-term). Whether this means furloughs, layoffs, or something else entirely is a decision for the Board of County Commissioners.”
June 2020 sales tax revenue was down by 17.8%, bringing in $28,567 less than last year. For the entire second quarter, sales tax revenue was down 17.5% compared to Q2 2019.
Investment interest fell even harder than in May, Plakinger said. Interest from non-department sources fell by 79.5% in June, a drop of $27,463 compared to 2019. Reallocated department interest and investment returns dropped by about 80%, a drop of $10,802 compared to last year.
Outside the general fund, two other revenues that struggled in May continued to struggle in June:
• The Motor Vehicle Fuel Tax declined by 28.0% (-$34,000) in June and 17.9% (-$56,880) for the quarter.
• Lodging Tax revenue plummeted 89.2% (-$31,709) in June and 60.4% (-$49,917) for the quarter.
The county is at the “crystal ball stage” of trying to figure out what these revenue losses mean, Wolfe said.
“We won’t know the future until it gets here,” Wolfe said.
