Washington State Capitol

Pacific County's budget problems are closely linked with decisions made by legislators in Olympia.

SOUTH BEND — As lingering inflation and uncertainty about a possible recession weigh heavy on Pacific County, officials are trying to plan for the future and a worst-case scenario. As such, the county has issued a hiring freeze requiring an internal evaluation before any new employee can be brought on.

According to Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, the goal is to look at the current budget year and projections for years to come to see if the county can sustain a job position. Fear is growing that layoffs may become a threat as the county's deficit grows.

