SOUTH BEND — As lingering inflation and uncertainty about a possible recession weigh heavy on Pacific County, officials are trying to plan for the future and a worst-case scenario. As such, the county has issued a hiring freeze requiring an internal evaluation before any new employee can be brought on.
According to Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, the goal is to look at the current budget year and projections for years to come to see if the county can sustain a job position. Fear is growing that layoffs may become a threat as the county's deficit grows.
Agencies can still try and fill vacant positions, but the formal decision to hire will be up to county commissioners. Top officials and the commissioners plan to evaluate each hire request to determine if it is sustainable.
"In this particular instance, it's about if things were to change, because we don't know what the future revenue is. We would rather evaluate a position, and if we had to remove a vacant position, that's a much preferable outcome as opposed to filling the position and someone ends up getting laid off," Plakinger said.
Down millions
Late last fall, the county adopted its 2023 fiscal year budget in anticipation of facing a major deficit. Significant losses in revenue and increasing county costs are the two main culprits for the bleak outlook.
"The one caveat to that is, at least to me, is always try to be as cautious on the revenue side and put out a worst-case scenario on the expenditures side," Plakinger said. "From that point of view, yes, it's a big budget deficit, but cash-wise, we are in a pretty healthy position."
"That's the big fundamental difference going into 2023 as opposed to the last time the county laid off a lot of positions. We didn't have nearly as much cash in the bank in the general fund, and so while the budget deficit is certainly a concern going forward, we've put ourselves in a really good, solid position cash-wise," he added.
The 2023 fiscal budget anticipates total expenditures from the county's general fund to be approximately $14,908,108, with total revenue in the fund tallying up to roughly $14,230,339, a deficit of $677,769 for the fund.
Through the entire county budget, the county anticipates to pull in about $43.42 million in revenue, while expenditures are anticipated to top out at $49.85 million. The county begins 2023 with cash savings of about $31.29 million and anticipates to end the year with $24.87 million, a drop of $6.42 million.
American Rescue Plan Act funding is still available to the county and will likely be what balances out the deficit this year and the next few years. Officials can use ARPA funding through 2026, but the money has to be earmarked by Dec. 31, 2024. Plakinger and the county are unsure how they will predict that far ahead.
Timber revenue stalls out
At least for 2023, the county will not receive any state timber sale money after a calculation error was discovered by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. The error resulted in Pacific County being paid too much early on and now having to wait for revenue to catch up.
"Because that money was intended to be metered out over time and was front-loaded, unbeknownst to the board at the time because there would have been no way to know, that money now won't be coming in for the foreseeable future," Plakinger said.
"There still could be state timber revenue that materialized based on older harvest with that money that shows up, but for this longer term, we didn't budget any state timber revenue in 2023," Plakinger added.
In prior years, Pacific County received hefty six-figure timber sale funds from DNR, including the last round in 2020 that topped out at $350,000 and a smaller $230,000 in 2021. There was no state-transferred timber revenue to the county in 2022. The county predicts it will still pull in over $500,000 in private timber sales in 2023.
"We in Pacific County are so disproportionately reliant on volatile revenue like timber money more than most other counties in the state," Plakinger said. "When those revenues drop, which they have, and the fear is that they could continue to do so, that puts us even more on the back foot with this."
Indigent defense costs skyrocket
Plakinger and county officials point to indigent defense as being the largest discrepancy in the county's budget pool because of how it is funded. Indigent defense is legislatively supposed to be state-funded, but annually, Pacific County only receives some $30,000.
"When I started down in this office in 2011, we were receiving under $30,000 a year from the state for indigent public defense, and we were spending right around $250,000. Now we are spending well over $500,000, and revenues are still not exceeding $30,000," Plakinger said.
"We are receiving within about $5,000 relative to what we were getting a decade ago, and we are over $250,000 in extra expenditures. That $5,000 is only bleeding into that tiny little fraction, and all that remaining money comes out of [the current expenses fund]," Plakinger added.
In total, the county foots around $470,000 per year in indigent defense costs, which are supposed to be covered entirely by the state. Pacific County receives one of the state's lowest reimbursements for indigent defense costs.
Changes to the practices would have to be funded by the legislature, which is an arduous task with a state government that has historically been "Puget Sound-focused."
"The worry on my part is if the state were to adequately fund indigent public defense, that state-shared revenues would be reduced elsewhere," Plakinger said, "that the county wouldn't receive any more money overall because they would have to balance it out."
As far as correcting the issue, Plakinger says that in discussions he's had with the state, he's been told, "the mechanism available to local governments is to increase taxes locally."
"Clearly, in a county like this, there is only so far you can realistically go. We do have a 0.1% tax measure that we have talked about internally that the voters would have to vote on," Plakinger added.
The sales tax in Pacific County is currently 8.1%, and if the county were to push ahead with a measure to increase it, it would move up to a countywide 8.2% if voters approved of the request on a future ballot, not counting local-option sales tax add-ons in municipalities.
Handicapping rural communities
Taxes are a significant revenue chain for counties, particularly rural counties like Pacific County, which has a baseline populace of just over 23,000 on a rainy day and visitors topping over 100,000 on a busy summer weekend on the Long Beach Peninsula.
With such a small county, a majority of the tax cash flow comes from out-of-county visitors staying or trekking through. Plakinger looks at the situation as pieces of pie, and with a small population and a healthy portion of it stuck in poverty, every external blow the county takes is lethal.
The legislature made a move in the past couple of years that capped how much counties could levy in fines and interest rates for delinquent property taxes. The capping has cost Pacific County hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in additional revenue, a hefty loss considering the deficit.
Between indigent defense and property delinquency fees, Pacific County is losing over $750,000 per year in potential revenue. It is shaping up to be the difference between the county facing a $600,000 deficit or finishing in the green with $150,000 in the bank.
Bleak outlook
Plakinger and the county are already projecting another harsh year in 2024 on the heels of declining-yet-still-high inflation and the possibility of the U.S. entering a recession. The county hopes to make short-term moves that lighten up the long-term game and vice versa.
According to Plakinger, the idea is to save as much money as possible to try and balance out potential shortcomings in the future. He admits that while the county has stable cash, it won't take much to deplete it. Sales tax is another saving grace in the current economic struggles.
"I think from one point of view is if the public looks at, 'We have record sales tax coming in at the county, then why aren't we spending that sales tax money?'" Plakinger said. "Well, we might also be dramatically down in timber. We might be down in delinquent property tax. We might be down in a variety of other revenue streams."
"We have a whole lot more expenditures now; in 2022, it was the first time that we had 2009 staffing levels. So quite frankly, we have more mouths to feed in the county than we've had before," Plakinger added.
The last round of layoffs in Pacific County was in 2017, but the county was able to rebound quickly. If the budget holds tight, Plakinger and other county officials are optimistic the county will make it through the next couple of years. But he admits it won't be easy.
"We can temporarily run with a deficit because we are still going to be in a healthy position at the end of this year based on what we put out there. I don't feel like we've extended ourselves too far for this year," Plakinger said.
"However, if we were to continue these same sorts of budget deficits going forward, it's unsustainable," he added.
In the meantime, Plakinger and the county are looking to scale back spending and save where it's economical and spend where it's necessary. Every department in the county is feeling the squeeze of the tough times.
"It's a juggling act," Plakinger said.
