OLYMPIA — Pacific County and the county’s four cities will receive a wave of relief in the face of mounting budget concerns.
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced May 8 that local governments throughout the state will soon be receiving their portion of about $300 million in funds awarded to the state by the federal CARES Act. The funds will allow counties and cities to use their allocation for everything from public health expenses to support for small businesses.
Funds will be provided to cities and counties with populations under 500,000 who were ineligible to receive direct funding under the CARES Act. The Washington State Office of Financial Management determined how the funds were distributed throughout the state, based largely on population and the toll covid-19 had on a community.
Pacific County is set to receive $1.19 million in federal relief, Long Beach will receive $43,650 and Ilwaco will receive $28,950. Raymond and South Bend will also receive relief. City of Long Beach officials projected last month a $1.54 million loss in revenue for the city just in 2020, while Ilwaco officials projected a loss anywhere from $780,000 to $1.56 million.
Expenses allowed to be covered by funds received from the CARES Act include, but are not limited to: covid-19 related expenses of public hospitals and clinics; costs of providing covid-19 testing; expenses for acquisition and distribution of medical and protective supplies for medical personnel and first responders; payroll expenses for public safety, public health and similar employees whose services are substantially dedicated to responding to covid-19; and expenditures for grants to small businesses to reimburse the costs of business interruption caused by required closures.
Expenses not allowed to be covered by the funds include: payroll or benefits expenses for employees whose work duties are not substantially dedicated to responding to covid-19; expenses that have been or will be reimbursed under any federal program; reimbursement to donors for donated items or services; workforce bonuses other than hazard pay or overtime; severance pay; and legal settlements.
“Cities and counties are the place we live — and they are the governments closest to the people. They are taking extraordinary measures to protect their residents during the covid-19 pandemic while continuing to provide the basic services we all rely on,” said state Commerce Director Lisa Brown in a news release. “Commerce is committed to moving these critical dollars as quickly as possible so communities can plan and prepare for safe reopening and recovery.”
The Observer will have more information on the local impact as the story develops.
