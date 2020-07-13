LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Oysterville oysterman Dan Driscoll has thrown his hat into the ring as he seeks election to the Pacific County Commission, saying he will create positive change while restoring the public’s trust in government.
Driscoll, running as a Libertarian, is the owner of Oysterville Sea Farms, a business his family has owned for decades. He says his private sector experience will help guide the county in creating and managing a budget through uncertain economic conditions.
Chinook Observer: Why did you decide to run for a seat on the county commission, and why are you qualified to serve the residents of Pacific County in an elected capacity?
Dan Driscoll: I have great love for our community. It deserves a commissioner who understands the role and rules of government. It craves a commissioner who listens and represents its best desires. I will use my extensive production and coordination experience to integrate the desires of citizens and hard work done by county employees and community members to actively work toward manageable, productive actions intended to create positive change. I want to positively change our county government by becoming part of it.
CO: What experience do you have in fiscal management that can give voters confidence about managing a budget that may be severely impacted by the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic?
DD: I have nearly 40 years of private sector experience in creating and managing budgets. Budgets are planning documents based on presumptions of revenue versus expenses. An important part of the budgetary process is determining whether shortfalls are budgetary or management issues. The processes in which budgets are evaluated are a matter of business survival in the private sector and a moral responsibility in government. Knowledge of revenue streams and accountability of costs is currently more important than ever.
CO: In what ways as a Pacific County resident have you participated in government and public service?
DD: 1979 — first soccer coach of the modern era of soccer in Pacific County. Built a field, donated nets, balls and sponsorship to local youth soccer; 2000 — wrote article for Chinook Observer exposing PUD plans to run underwater cables from Tokeland to the Peninsula; 2005 — worked to revive the Peninsula Players and performed with PAPA productions; 1990s-2000s — Vice President of the Water Music Festival; served numerous terms as board member of OPAC and ORF.
CO: What regulation is needed for short-term vacation rentals in the county, compared to what is presently on the books?
DD: The county should focus on fairly and evenly enforcing existing regulations rather than adopting new ones. What good are regulations if they are not enforced? Or worse, sporadically enforced depending on who is complaining and who is being complained about? There are processes by which ordinances can be changed or altered. I will make sure these are transparent, genuine public processes in which all stakeholders and the public are able to participate in retaining or changing existing regulations.
CO: What role should the county play in combating climate change?
DD: Through the Pacific County Economic Development Council it should provide leadership and inspiration that leads to innovation. It could work with timber owners to explore increasing local revenues with carbon offsets, work with fishermen and processors to utilize local hatcheries to support sustainable fish capture by our local fishermen, and work with internet providers to make available top rate internet service, supporting low carbon emission by decreasing the need for transportation in the educational, government and private sectors.
CO: If elected, what will your No. 1 priority be in your first year in office, and how will you make that happen?
DD: To restore public trust in our county government. Too often, government decisions are made in an echo chamber where the voices of those most affected by those decisions are not considered, let alone heard. I want to work with the other commissioners to ensure all citizens are treated fairly and equally under the law, receive due process and are able to participate in genuine public process. I want to find ways for working citizens’ voices to be heard.
CO: When there are disagreements among the commissioners, how would you approach resolving differences of opinions?
DD: First, I’ll try to understand why we are disagreeing. If that doesn’t lead me to agree with them, I will try to sway them to a compromise that is in the best interests of the public by citing best available science, facts, and legal decisions. I’m a reasonable person who wants to get along, but have demonstrated that I’ll stand up to commissioners when they make decisions that are not lawful and/or not in the best interest of this community.
CO: What is your favorite thing to do on the Long Beach Peninsula?
DD: Harvest shellfish. I love walking on the bottom of the sea and boating in the Graveyard of the Pacific. Successful farming is a great joy. It always brightens my day to see others enjoy our local bounty. I like snorkeling in Willapa Bay, gardening, writing and playing the guitar.
