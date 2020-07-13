LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Frank Wolfe has been a fixture in Pacific County government for the past eight years, and is running to retain his seat on the county commission against two challengers.
As he seeks a third term, Wolfe, a Nahcotta resident running as a Democrat, says his experience in dealing with the Great Recession is a reason why voters should trust him to deal with a county budget that will be negatively impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. Wolfe said he will work to balance the county budget while also protecting public safety and public health services.
Chinook Observer: Why did you decide to run for a third term as county commissioner, and why should voters re-elect you to your seat?
Frank Wolfe: I joined the Board of County Commissioners in 2012, as Pacific County was feeling some of the worst impacts of the 2008 Great Recession. I have been through the process of stretching dollars to the breaking point to keep the County running. There are better and worse ways to do this. I want to help keep the County running smoothly, protecting everyone as best we can, despite the current pandemic, and despite possible economic shortfalls.
CO: Given the forthcoming county budget shortfall, what county services will you prioritize during budget discussions? What do you see as essential?
FW: My priorities remain public safety, public health and a balanced budget. Public safety includes the sheriff’s office, jail, courts, prosecutor and emergency management. These collectively represent 67% of the budget. Public health largely runs on grants with some base funding. Managing a county budget is complex. Revenues are variable and not always predictable. Contrary to public opinion, it’s real money and has to come from somewhere. Every dollar has a specific place to be spent.
CO: What accomplishment are you most proud of in your time as commissioner, and what is your biggest regret?
FW: Pacific County updated its Shoreline Master Plan (SMP) during my first term, and I am pleased to say this was done with great community and shellfish industry involvement. We have dedicated, thoughtful people in our county who spent hundreds of hours reviewing, rewriting and rethinking the SMP to help preserve water quality, fishing and shellfish industries.
My regret is the county is still being ignored by Ecology, which is bucking both the marine counties and legislative intent of the SMP.
CO: What regulation is needed for short-term vacation rentals in the county, compared to what is currently on the books?
FW: Not everyone wants to live next to a short-term vacation rental. There are many reasons why these are a problem for some neighborhoods in our county. Some regulations need to be crafted to acknowledge the potential problems and respect the residential character of most of our coastal communities, particularly in R1 and R2 areas. A commercial use is generally not allowed in R1 and a vacation rental, unlike a long-term rental, is an explicitly commercial use.
CO: What role should the county play in combating climate change?
FW: We all have a role in climate change. We can lead by example in some areas: efficient use of energy, durable materials, energy efficient buildings and vehicles, local production of power, etc. I sit on a transportation board that is looking into staging electric vehicle recharging stations along Highway 101 and elsewhere. This won’t happen overnight, but it is a needed start to a low carbon future.
CO: If re-elected, what will your No. 1 priority be in 2021, and how will you make that happen?
FW: Like every commissioner I have several irons in the fire, but I have been trying for the past several years to find funding for our county parks. They have been well down the priority list, year after year, and have been neglected for too long. I am still looking for a revenue source for these parks.
CO: When there are disagreements among the commissioners, how have you approached resolving differences in opinions?
FW: Discussion. Each commissioner can voice their concerns or express their support, and the relevant reasons for this on any item. Disagreements over an item before the board can be handled by postponing the item until the next meeting, and having a workshop to discuss the differences, or gather more information. Ultimately, it will be decided by a vote. But I always start with discussing each item.
CO: What is your favorite thing to do on the Long Beach Peninsula?
FW: Being at home. After nearly 20 years in the Merchant Marine (Radio/Electronics Officer), which included being away for 4 months, or more, and home for 4 months, it’s great to be home. My main hobby is amateur radio and emergency communications. I’m a licensed pilot and enjoy flying around this area. But over the years I’ve learned, nothing beats living in a wonderful place in a great community. Pacific County is one of the most beautiful places in the world.
