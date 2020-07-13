LONG BEACH PENINSULA — As Pacific County enters a time of uncertainty, commissioner candidate and Long Beach resident Jon Lind says he will lead with transparency, data and science on the county commission.
Lind, running as an Independent, says his vocational background has given him experience in dealing with times of economic crisis. While he says hard choices will need to be made, he said he will prioritize the health and welfare of the county’s residents if elected.
Chinook Observer: Why did you decide to run for a seat on the county commission, and why are you qualified to serve the residents of Pacific County in an elected capacity?
Jon Lind: In May, after struggling with a disastrous moratorium on short-term vacation rentals, I saw a county that I have invested into fail to listen to its residents and demonstrate real leadership. On a drive back from South Bend in February from a county meeting, I realized that I needed to invest more into Pacific County. I needed to help this county bring leadership in three key areas: transparency, data and science, and most importantly listening and understanding to all residents.
CO: What experience do you have in fiscal management that can give voters confidence about managing a budget that may be severely impacted by the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic?
JL: My vocational background has given me unique experiences in dealing with severe economic impacts of a crisis, such as the financial crises of 2001 and 2008. The county needs to protect the health and welfare of all residents while focusing less on cost cutting and more on government efficiencies. There will be hard choices that will need to be made by the commissioners, but I will prioritize the health and education of all residents first and foremost.
CO: In what ways as a Pacific County resident have you participated in government and public service?
JL: As a resident to Pacific County, I have been involved with the beach cleanup days. Prior to moving to Long Beach, I was involved with SOLVE cleaning up the environment in Oregon. I was involved with the Oregon Foodbank in order to help out my community. And lastly, I was a private industry consultant to the Oregon Higher Education System for science and engineering programs.
CO: What regulation is needed for short-term vacation rentals in the county, compared to what is presently on the books?
JL: First and foremost, the county needs clear and concise regulations for short-term vacation rentals. There are numerous areas under the current ordinances that are either vague or contradictory. The county does not need more regulations as much as it needs to clarify and educate owners on ensuring they are complying with existing regulations. Under my leadership I would ensure that the county would enforce regulations while benefiting the citizens of Pacific County from increased tourism and tourism revenue.
CO: What role should the county play in combating climate change?
JL: I want to help educate residents of Washington of how delicate and special our environment is and the impact they can have on our climate. Big and small changes can happen at county levels. First and foremost, the county should provide more recycling opportunities (as many other counties and cities already have done) that are more accessible to all residents and tourists. We need to look at our carbon emissions and how to transition to renewable energy sources.
CO: If elected, what will your No. 1 priority be in your first year in office, and how will you make that happen?
JL: My No. 1 priority for 2021 would be to attract business development within the county that pays workers a living wage. Just like we promote tourism and the Discovery Trail, I would create a program to seek out, attract and promote to northwest business leaders the benefits of establishing their businesses in Pacific County (such as light industry, high technology and marine specialization). The county has talented and hardworking citizens who would be an asset to any business.
CO: When there are disagreements among the commissioners, how would you approach resolving differences of opinions?
JL: An effective board of commissioners will have disagreements and strong opinions. Each commissioner is hopefully being driven by their residents to make effective and strong decisions on their and the county’s behalf. However, when differences do arise, it will be crucial to discuss these differences effectively, calmly and with openness. There will be times when science and data may resolve a disagreement and times when commissioners need to rely upon community feedback to do what is best for the county.
CO: What is your favorite thing to do on the Long Beach Peninsula?
JL: I love to go surf perch fishing and sharing my catch with the ones I love. I enjoy wading out into the ocean with the surf pounding up against me while I have a line out waiting for the slightest little tug on my bait, at the same time having the surf pulling hard on the line. The time spent fishing can be relaxing and allows me just to enjoy the peace and tranquility of the peninsula.
