SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners met for their first scheduled commissioners’ meeting on April 13. The meeting primarily involved authorizing the purchases of varying new equipment for several departments. The rest of the meeting involved “general housekeeping” and the commissioners appointing residents to various committees.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Frank Wolfe and Michael Runyon were all present for the meeting, along with assistant Marie Guernsey, Risk Pool Manager Kathy Spoor, and Public Works Director Robert Kimble. The public attended the meeting via Zoom, with no one opting to speak during public comment.
Request for recognition
One of the more interesting agenda items came at the end of the meeting at the request of the Chinook Indian Nation (CIN) that requested the commissioners’ formal support and recognition. The discussion was brief, and the commissioners didn’t add much comment, but they voted unanimously to approve the request.
The CIN did not have anyone present during the meeting to speak, but Chairman Tony Johnson did respond promptly to a request for comment from the Observer.
“The Chinook community is humbled by the continued support of our Pacific County Commissioners,” he said. “Since at least 1976, Pacific County’s government has added its important voice to our fight to clarify our status with the federal government, and we are proud of our long-standing relationship with our commissioners.
“We look forward to continuing to work together in the future and express our gratitude to Lisa, Frank, and Mike for their strong statement of support via this Resolution (No. 2021-017),” Johnson added.
Agencies ask for new printers
The Pacific County Emergency Operations Center located inside the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office has been the command center for the county’s continued fight against Covid-19. For over the past year, the office has been used daily in collaboration with both local and state agencies.
The command centers’ heavy use has begun to wear on equipment, and some devices need to be replaced. One of the most used items has been printers, and the county is looking to solve that issue for at least the next five years.
In conjunction with the Pacific County Health and Human Services agency, the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency provided the commissioners with a request to lease a Sharp copier and printer from Aberdeen Office Equipment at a rate of $185 monthly.
“I can tell you that the current copier we have predates me in emergency management,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Scott McDougall said. “I’ve been here a little over 7 years. So it’s definitely put in its time, and it’s tired.”
As part of the request, the Pacific County Health and Human Services will pay the first year’s lease cost totaling $2,220, and PCEMA would pay the remaining four years for a total of $8,880.
Additionally, in a separate request, the assessor’s office requested to purchase two printers for the officer from Amazon for a total of $3,381.26. The commissioners unanimously approved the request from both PCEMA and the assessor’s office.
Court offices to get laptops
The North and South District Courts requested the county authorize the purchases of two Dell Latitude laptops for $1,620.51 each for a total of $3,241.02.
Of the cost, the Washington Association of the Courts will reimburse the county $1,150 per laptop, and the remaining $471 per laptop will be paid out of the computer replacement fund. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request.
