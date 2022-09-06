SOUTH BEND — Mid-year meetings for the Pacific County Commissioners are usually uneventful and routine, but a meeting on Aug. 23 turned out to be a highlight of the year for some residents thanks to a proposed road renaming to honor a lifelong resident of Raymond.

In other business, the commissioners had to make a minor tweak to two employees’ pay rates and authorized a potential collaboration between the county and the City of Long Beach.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.