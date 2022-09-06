SOUTH BEND — Mid-year meetings for the Pacific County Commissioners are usually uneventful and routine, but a meeting on Aug. 23 turned out to be a highlight of the year for some residents thanks to a proposed road renaming to honor a lifelong resident of Raymond.
In other business, the commissioners had to make a minor tweak to two employees’ pay rates and authorized a potential collaboration between the county and the City of Long Beach.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon, and Frank Wolfe were present for the short meeting along with Chief Administrative Office Paul Plakinger, Human Resources/Risk Manager Marie Guernsey, and Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennett. Several department heads attended the meeting, including Interim Public Works Director Grace Amundsen-Barnkow, who doubles as the county’s top engineer.
Proposed street renaming
The county has moved one step forward to renaming a section of Quincy Street in Raymond after community icon Raymond A. Hicks. Hicks turned 92 years old in May, for which the community celebrated at the South Bend Elementary School.
The proposal calls for the roadway to be renamed between Lorraine and Ohio Streets and has already garnered the approval of several residents who live on the road. Hicks’ sister, Doris Busse, and longtime friend Dutch Holland spearheaded the proposal.
Hicks has lived on the roadway for decades and hasn’t had any power since at least the 1970s, choosing to burn wood for heat and using only an old-fashioned wood stove for cooking. Hicks is regarded as a legend and pioneer in the north county region.
According to Amundsen-Barnkow, there is only room for fourteen letter spaces on a street sign, so the official street would read “Ray Hicks St.”
“Where and who makes the signs,” Busse inquired, to which Amundsen-Barnkow clarified the county would be placing an outside order for them. In the past, the county had a sign shop capable of making the signs, but it no longer has the shop.
“They will be just like regular street signs,” Wolfe said.
Correcting a minor error
The commissioners had to amend step grades for two road maintenance technicians from a July 28 meeting that improperly graded their positions. One of the technicians will also receive back pay of $283.62.
“The original step up was using an incorrect designation,” Amundsen-Barnkow said. “Generally, we keep it to a set percentage from their previous position when giving someone a promotion, and I can chop it up to our inexperience, and we are [making] sure to get it right a second time.”
Long Beach project
The county is looking to collaborate with the City of Long Beach after the commissioners voted to approve a letter of support for a pavement and pedestrian access project grant application on Ocean Beach Boulevard. As part of the project, the county would undertake the construction.
According to the agenda item form, the project would be funded by a Transportation Improvement Board grant for $165,700, with a 15% contingency of approximately $189,700.
“This grant would give them the ability to improve about 1,200 linear feet of Ocean Beach Boulevard; specifically, if they get that grant, Pacific County has indicated in this letter, we’ll address as well as perform the construction work, obviously for the grant money allocated for construction,” Amundsen-Barnkow said.
“We would be compensated for that work to do 1,200 liner feet of construction for this project, and it’d be good practice for our crews doing some things they haven’t done a whole lot of, like setting curb ramps. So it would be a good skill-building project for our crews,” she added.
Olsen’s only concern was about the project setting a precedent for future likewise projects of the county performing work for other jurisdictions. Amundsen-Barnkow confirmed this work is only related to the specific grant.
