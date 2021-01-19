SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners Frank Wolfe, Michael Runyon and Lisa Olsen met Dec. 22, 2020 to finish off the year’s finances, honor some faithful county workers, and approve a request to give some struggling businesses a break.
Newly promoted Department of Community Development Director Shawn Humphreys made his first significant action by requesting the county suspend penalty fees for licenses. This, he said, is to help already struggling businesses and would be in effect from Jan. 1 through most of the year.
“We are attempting to kind of find a way to provide some relief to some businesses that may be struggling this year given the current circumstances and closures,” Humphreys said. “We wanted to provide them with a little more leeway in terms of time to obtain licenses and remove the penalties for them utilizing that extra time.”
Both Runyon and Olsen commended Humphreys for the proposal, and all three commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request.
Legitimate overtime
The most contested action from the Dec. 22 commissioners meeting has been a payment of $17,435 to County Chief Accountant Rachel Patrick for 317 hours of work on the county’s CAMS system from Sept. 2020 through Dec. 13, 2020.
According to County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor, who submitted the payment request on the agenda, the work resulted from a public works department accountant abruptly departing and the department quickly getting behind in its accounting.
The county decided in November 2020 to offer Patrick 1.5 times her calculated hourly rate (equating to $55 per hour) for working on the CAMS system with retroactive pay back to when she voluntarily, on her own accord, began working on the system in September 2020.
Spoor mentioned that Patrick has worked on the system “after work, on weekends, and during her vacation time” and that the county is “thankful she was able to help them out.”
Grant money set to help families
Spoor presented the commissioners with an Interagency Grant Agreement totaling $105,000 to lend assistance to struggling Pacific County residents who continue to be impacted by the pandemic and need assistance paying bills. All three commissioners approved the agreement.
“This is additional funding that will help with rental, mortgage, and utility assistance for up to a three-month period with a maximum of $1,000 per household,” Spoor said. “It will serve folks up to 80% of the local median income. The health department will be managing the grant. I wrote the grant, and I will sign on the vouchers.”
To apply, call the Pacific County Health Department at 360-642-9349. Applicants will be screened by a staff member to determine what aid may be available.
Years of service
One of the first topics for the morning was honoring Jeremy Swogger from the public works department and Sheena Humphreys from the south district court for five years of service working for the county, and Mary-Lou Rogers for hitting the milestone of being with the county for 25 years in the auditor’s department.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, none of the honored were able to be present during the meeting for formal recognition. Traditionally, they would have been present and been handed a certificate and handshake from each commissioner.
“It’s amazing; time goes by way too fast,” Wolfe said. “We will make sure the appropriate certificates end up at the appropriate places at the appropriate time.”
Butte Creek Road Project
The presented project would complete roadway resurfacing where the previous work had been cut off halfway between Butte Creek’s junction with US 101 and the other side of Butte Creek near the Y at the junction where the road merges with Smith Creek Road. The total length of resurfacing will be approximately 1 mile from mile 1.32 to 2.32.
‘It will be halfway in and out to the Y from what I understand,” Olsen said. “They have already done from out past Wilson’s Ranch, so they will do from wherever they stopped to the Y.”
Wolfe and Olsen approved the project, with Runyon abstaining. The project is estimated to cost $10,000, with $8,650 of the cost being funded by federal grants, leaving only $1,350 in agency funds to be paid out.
