Pacific County Courthouse

County commissioners packed a lot into a brief meeting in South Bend.

 KELLY BEACH

SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, began on a somber note, with the commissioners taking a moment to note the death of Jamie M. Walsh, who died in a traffic accident the day before.

"I want to acknowledge the tragic death of Jamie Walsh yesterday in an accident," Commissioner Lisa Olsen said as she fought back tears. "She was our representative Jim Walsh's wife, and she was a friend. It's just very tragic. I don't even know what else to say, but I just wanted to make that acknowledgment and take a moment."

