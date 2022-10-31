SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, began on a somber note, with the commissioners taking a moment to note the death of Jamie M. Walsh, who died in a traffic accident the day before.
"I want to acknowledge the tragic death of Jamie Walsh yesterday in an accident," Commissioner Lisa Olsen said as she fought back tears. "She was our representative Jim Walsh's wife, and she was a friend. It's just very tragic. I don't even know what else to say, but I just wanted to make that acknowledgment and take a moment."
Commissioners Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe were also in attendance, along with a number of department heads who were either in attendance in person or via Zoom, including Paul Plaklinger, chief administrative officer, and Grace Amundsen-Barnkow, who is serving as public works director.
DPW employee spiral continues
A trend of departures and vacant positions continues to plague the county's Public Works Department. This time Clint Blaze, a south county road supervisor, departed the department effective Oct. 12, but the county was able to quickly fill the position with Christoper Randall, who was serving as the south county road leadman.
The department now has a number of openings it's looking to fill, and housing issues continue to be a significant issue in soliciting applicants and retaining employees. Blaze was the third employee to depart public works this month, including William Monohon.
On an upbeat note, the commissioners approved leave without pay for Peter Primeau, a road maintenance technician, who is currently performing hurricane relief efforts in Florida for the destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane battered the state of Florida when it made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 150 mph.
"Bless his heart," Olsen said as she and her colleagues voted to approve the request.
Rue Creek Road
The commissioners voted to close Rue Creek Road in rural Raymond at milepost 2 for a restoration project to repair slide damage. Amundsen-Barnkow wanted to tackle the topic with the commissioners early so that preparations to notify residents in the area could be made well in advance.
"We don't have an exact date for this closure just yet, but we are between two or three weeks out from it," she said.
According to Amundsen-Barnkow, the slide area has already slipped about 8 inches, and the county would like to fix it quickly. Heavy rains are forecast to remain through the beginning of November, increasing the risk of further slippage.
"Better before it falls off the side of the hill," Wolfe said.
Union contract approved
Toward the end of the 22-minute meeting, the county approved a collective bargaining agreement between the Washington State Council of County and City Employees Local 367 and the county for road workers effective Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2025.
Details of the agreement were not readily available.
Radio issues
Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall informed the commissioners that he was approached by several fire chiefs who had voiced concerns over fire radio traffic.
Radio traffic has allegedly picked up in the county, and responders in the north and south county ends have had issues talking over one another on the channels.
McDougall presented the commissioners with a request to approve $32,500 for a communications system review to be conducted by Communications Northwest.
"All of our equipment is archaic and obsolete," McDougall said. "We need to look at increasing our radio logistics infrastructure to be able to carry the signals that need to be carried."
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.