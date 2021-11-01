SOUTH BEND — October’s final Pacific County Commissioners meeting was filled with a positive update from Timberland Regional Library Director Chery Heywood that all five local libraries are back to full operation. (See related story.)
Beyond that update, commissioners handled business as usual, including awarding some bids, continuing an employee exodus, and the termination of a law enforcement patrol agreement.
One company, two bids
Two separate proposals were in front of the commissioners from Dr. Roof for winning bids for projects at Camp Morehead and Bruceport County parks.
Dr. Roof submitted a bid of $32,000 to replace siding on four cabins at Camp Morehead Park in Nahcotta and a bid of $14,000 for roof replacement of a covered picnic area at Bruceport Park on the bay shore south of South Bend.
“We are trying to use the funds as economically as we could, and we would have liked to replace siding on all cabins, but we didn’t have enough funds,” Parks Manager Blair Swogger said. “So to stretch it, we looked at the cabins and found the worst spots, and the backsides up against the port and fence are the most deteriorated.”
The camp host spent the summer preparing the cabins for the project, including removing vegetation out of the way for the awarded contractor. Only four of the five cabins will have the siding replaced, and the county plans to address the fifth cabin in next year’s budget.
The commissioners approved the bids unanimously and awarded Dr. Roof $46,000 for the projects, which are expected to be completed before next year’s camping season.
Exodus continues
The health department was hit with two more resignations with Princess Klus, human services program specialist, and Brianne Probasco, program manager, submitting resignations effective Oct. 29 and Nov. 2. The reasons for the resignations were not specified during the meeting.
Immediately following the commissioners addressing Probasco’s resignation, the county was managing the hiring of Ashley Taylor, ARNP, as a part-time employee working in the sexual and reproductive health program.
“Real quick on that,” Health and Human Services Director Katie Lindstrom said. “I just got an email from Brianne, and I don’t know the details, but apparently Ashley withdrew from consideration for the position. So I don’t think we can approve this today.”
The commissioners approved both Klus’ and Probasco’s resignation and the posting of the open positions. The county is also expected to continue searching for a provider to work in the sexual and reproductive program.
More news
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the awarding of $40,000 to the Port of the Peninsula to install an electric vehicle charging station and perform marina updates. The contract will be effective from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.
In other news, Tracy Lofstrom, business manager of the Surfside Homeowner Association, submitted a letter to the commissioners and Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir that the association was terminating a patrol officer agreement between the association and county effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Instead, according to the letter, Souvenir opted to end the contract effective Sept. 30, 2021.
