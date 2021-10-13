SOUTH BEND — It didn’t take long: less than an hour after the fourth and final interview of candidates vying for the coveted Pacific County Prosecutor position, the Pacific County Board of Commissioners chose a successor for departing county prosecutor Ben Haslam.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe voted 3-0 to select Michael Rothman to be the county’s next prosecutor. He will take office effective Oct. 31, and will have to run in next year's election to retain the position.
“It was a very difficult decision for the commissioners,” said Marie Guernsey, clerk of the board of commissioners. “They had some very qualified applicants.”
Rothman previously worked for the county back in the early 2000s as a deputy prosecutor specifically tasked with drug task force responsibilities. He later departed to work in the Mason County Prosecutor's Office and then moved on to the Washington State Attorney General's Office.
He brings along with him 18 years of experience as an attorney and has been counsel in over 100 felony trials. He noted in his interview he has a strong belief in therapeutic resolutions, such as the drug court and mental health diversion programs.
He claimed that close to 90% of cases involve drug addiction or a mental health disorder.
During his interview, Rothman stated that his prosecutorial philosophy is to look at each defendant individually to determine if they’re a “criminal or a citizen” or if they deserved a “flat-out punishment” to send them away to prison.
When asked about his management style, Rothman stated that he likes to lead by example using charm and charisma. He also noted that it’s important for his staff to know they are an important part of the team, and that as a good leader he would not micromanage.
Rothman will be the third prosecutor for the county in the past two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.