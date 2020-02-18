SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners delayed the approval of a maximum six-month moratorium on short-term vacation rental licensing at the last minute during a Feb. 11 public hearing, setting up another public hearing on the topic for Feb. 25.
The delay gives the commissioners an extra two weeks to consider suggestions and alternative options presented during the public comment portion of last Tuesday’s meeting. Deferring the decision until Feb. 25 was recommended by County Administrator Kathy Spoor, after a motion and a second to approve the moratorium had been made but before a vote had taken place.
The Feb. 25 public hearing is currently scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. at the Pacific County Courthouse Annex in South Bend.
The opposition to the moratorium came largely from members of the real estate industry at the public hearing, who took a multi-pronged approach during the public comment period. They claimed that the moratorium would negatively affect their industry and the county’s economy, accused the county of being biased throughout the moratorium process and said approving the moratorium was just the beginning of the county’s plan to ban short-term vacation rentals.
Those in support of the moratorium were mostly year-round homeowners living in residential neighborhoods who have seen short-term vacation rentals pop up on their streets. They argued that their voice was being drowned out by business interests, and that they purchased homes in R-1 Zoning Districts with the intent of not living in the same area as businesses.
While most of the speakers during the hearing either staunchly supported or opposed the moratorium, some sought to find common ground that the parties could agree on. When Spoor told the commissioners that they could defer their decision to Feb. 25, she mentioned that the commissioners could use that time to consider some of the suggestions made by speakers during the hearing.
Seats at the table
Bonnie Cozby, president of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Ocean Park Village Club, said she has the experience of receiving input from both businesses and residents.
“It seems to me that there’s common ground here, but maybe it’s not so obvious,” said Cozby.
She argued that residents in the unincorporated communities are often “run over” by business concerns, and noted that they’re the people supporting the area businesses in the tourism off-season. However, she said that there’s not a lot of opportunity for vacation lodging on the northern Long Beach Peninsula, which she called a negative to businesses and hence a negative to the full-time residents in those communities.
In a Feb. 17 letter to the commissioners, the Village Club proposed forming a task force that consists of people representing the various factions — residents, vacation rental owners, hotel owners, RV park owners, the real estate market and other groups such as Peninsula Poverty Response, law enforcement, fire departments and representatives from the county.
“After meeting to discuss all aspects of the vacation rental market and existing regulations, the group would present balanced recommendations to the commissioners on how to improve the process going forward,” the Village Club said in the letter. “We ask that Commissioners Wolfe, Olsen and Runyon bring all sides of this issue to the table to help find a solution that respects all.”
Rentals in non-residential neighborhoods
Much of the public comment during the hearing was centered specifically around short-term vacation rentals being permitted in residential neighborhoods.
Robbie Wright, owner of Bloomer Estates Vacation Rentals, noted that the temporary moratorium enacted at the Dec. 16 hearing disallowed all short-term vacation rental licensing in the county, regardless of zoning district.
Wright asked if the commissioners would be willing to exempt certain zoning districts, such as those where short-term vacation rentals are permitted and do not require a Conditional Use or Special Use Permit. According to county ordinance No. 184, zoning districts where short-term vacation rentals are listed as a permitted use include Resort Districts (R-3) and Community Commercial Districts (C-C).
“I think we could all agree that if we put more vacation rentals in commercial zones, that relieves pressure on the residential zones,” said Wright.
Commissioners provide clarification
Following the public comment portion of the hearing, each of the commissioners sought to clarify what a moratorium would mean and why it was being considered in the first place.
Commissioner Frank Wolfe said that by enacting a moratorium for up to six months, it doesn’t mean “do away with,” it means “hit the pause button.” The moratorium does not forbid already licensed vacation rentals from continuing operations; it puts a halt on the county’s licensing process for new prospective short-term vacation rentals.
Commissioner Mike Runyon added that the county is not trying to do away with short-term vacation rentals. He noted that doing so would negatively affect tourism, which isn’t the county’s intention.
Like her colleagues, commissioner Lisa Olsen stressed that it isn’t the county’s intention to do away with short-term vacation rentals. She said that the county’s current rules regarding short-term vacation rentals are outdated and need to be addressed, and the moratorium will allow the county to put a pause on the process and get things in order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.