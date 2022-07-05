SOUTH BEND — One of the two June monthly commission meetings was primarily consumed with community input in favor of a fireworks ban. Better Beaches and Byways was present at both meetings and overwhelmingly requested the commissioners ban fireworks and fireworks sales within county jurisdiction.
The commissioners did not take any action on fireworks, and the limitation for any action for July 4, 2023, passed. The earliest fireworks ban could now take effect would be July 4, 2024.
Official's agenda?
Other than arguments over fireworks, Craig Spredeman, a resident of South Bend, brought to attention during the June 28 meeting that it was his understanding another director of public works for the county had resigned. He questioned the county about the departure and a social media post about it.
The post he was referring to, and allegations from other county workers, pointed the finger at a commissioner allegedly running interference with the agency and forcing out directors they did not like.
The commissioners did not answer Spredeman directly, and Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, stated that the topic was being addressed later in the meeting. When the topic was brought up toward the end of the meeting, Plakinger made it clear there was no motive behind David Anderson's departure.
"In no way whatsoever in any way, shape or form does this have anything to do with an additional agenda any elected official in this room or elsewhere might have with Mr. Anderson," Plakinger said. "This is simply a mutual parting of ways."
Fish and wildlife letter
Commissioners voted to approve a letter of support to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, which is seeking a $10 million grant for the Graveyard Spit Restoration Project. The grant application was submitted by the state Transportation and Ecology departments.
"The project will complement a regional strategy to address ongoing coastal erosion that threatenes the Shoalwater Bay Indian tribal lands, our cross-county connecting state highway, critical agricultural lands for our cranberry farmers, and habitat for threatened bird species of federal significance," the letter states.
Litter crew, permit technician
Pacific County Department of Community Development Director Shawn Humphrey's requested that authorizations for the seasonal litter crew, supervisor and lead job be extended. The commissioners agreed, with the positions now running from June 8 through Aug. 19.
Shian Klassen was hired as the crew supervisor with an hourly rate of $22, and Hailey Smith was brought on as the crew's lead. She will receive an hourly wage of $19.
In other news from the department, Tristen Verboomen, a long-time bank teller at the Raymond branch of the Great Northwest Federal Credit Union, was hired to fill the vacant permit technician position effective June 21.
