SOUTH BEND — Local Democrats will meet this weekend in South Bend for the county party’s 95th annual crab feed — and its first since 2019.
After three years of cancellations due to the covid-19 pandemic, the crab feed, a longtime staple in southwest Washington politics, returns Saturday, March 18 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center. Aside from chowing down on crab, the event serves as an opportunity for party leaders in Olympia and Washington, D.C. to meet with grassroots supporters and raise funds for the county party.
Even with a four-year gap between events, the guest list for Saturday is strong. Those expected to be in attendance and speak at the event include U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, state Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, state Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, state party chair Shasti Conrad, Chinook Indian Nation Chair Tony Johnson, and Pacific County Commissioner David Tobin.
The event begins with a social hour at 4 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m. and a live auction. Desserts will be available from Shelburne and Adrift Hospitality chef Alexandra Jones, and alcohol from Wild Man Brewing Company will be available for additional purchase.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3yBaNHR. County party chair Jordan Manchester said there were just two dozen tickets still remaining as of Tuesday night.
The Pacific County Republican Party has postponed its event until this summer, with a date and location still to be determined. The party is newly chaired by Brett Malin, husband of former chair Nansen Malin.
