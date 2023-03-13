Cantwell

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is slated to attend the Democrats of Pacific County’s Crab Feed this weekend in South Bend.

 AP Photo / Susan Walsh File

SOUTH BEND — Local Democrats will meet this weekend in South Bend for the county party’s 95th annual crab feed — and its first since 2019.

After three years of cancellations due to the covid-19 pandemic, the crab feed, a longtime staple in southwest Washington politics, returns Saturday, March 18 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center. Aside from chowing down on crab, the event serves as an opportunity for party leaders in Olympia and Washington, D.C. to meet with grassroots supporters and raise funds for the county party.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Look!Squirrel!
Look!Squirrel!

Since all these Dem Affirmative Action Hirings are working out so well, "Lightfoot/Harris" 2024. Do It!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.