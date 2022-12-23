SOUTH BEND — Sheriff-elect Daniel Garcia's request for military-grade semi-automatic assault rifles was recently rejected by Pacific County commissioners.
According to public records obtained Dec. 21, the request was submitted by Pacific County Sheriff's Office Civil Clerk Hollie Bellieci on Dec. 19 and signed by the sheriff-elect, who lacks legal authority until he takes office on Jan. 1, 2023.
Although rural sheriffs in Washington are directly elected by citizens and are allowed to manage their offices with relatively little outside oversight, they must obtain county commission approval of their annual budgets and any significant departures from what was authorized. This check on their authority has been a source of friction between past Pacific County sheriffs and commissioners.
High costs
The incoming sheriff sought to purchase 17 Sig Sauer LE MCX AR-15 short-barreled semi-automatic rifles at a cost of $1,885 per rifle for a total of $32,045 from ProForce Law Enforcement in Prescott, Arizona.
He also sought to buy 17 Sig Sauer SLXc 5.56 suppressors at a cost of $1,071 each for a total of $18,207. Suppressors, known by the general public as silencers, dampen the sound and flash created when a round is fired, and help keep hazardous ignition gases away from the shooter.
In total, the purchase request topped $54,252 with tax. Each rifle outfitted with the suppressor would have been $2,956.
In his purchase request, Garcia stated the justification as "standardization/modernization of PCSO Patrol rifles."
Unlike regular semi-automatic assault rifles used for popular sporting purposes, short-barrel rifles and suppressors are regulated under the National Firearms Act for ordinary citizens, which involves paying a $200 tax stamp directly to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). The stamp also comes with a hefty wait of upwards of a year. Only when approved can the firearm purchase can proceed, or the rifle may be assembled.
They also come with a plethora of regulations which include possession regulations and a need for ATF approval to be taken across state lines. Law enforcement agencies are exempt from the majority of the regulations.
Top-tier weapons
Short-barreled rifles are common among Tier 1 military groups such as Navy SEALs, Green Berets and Delta Force. They are preferred weapons for close-quarter battle (CQB) and are sometimes used by established SWAT teams at major agencies with frequent mobilization.
SOCOM, the U.S. military's special operations command, has a current contract with Sig Sauer for an MCX variant.
Public records shed light
The current sheriff's office administration headed by outgoing Sheriff Robin Souvenir denied a similar request approximately two weeks ago from Deputy Cory Nacnac, the office's firearms coordinator.
Public records substantiated this claim via an email chain between Billeci, Clerk of the Board Amanda Bennet, Souvenir, Chief Criminal Deputy Pat Matlock, and Chief Civil Deputy Tammy Engel.
"I received this purchase order from Deputy Nacnac, and I spoke with the sheriff regarding this issue and if he wished to allow or pursue this order with 2022 funds left over in his budget. The sheriff declined to do so and stated that if Sheriff-Elect Garcia wished to purchase rifles out of his budget in 2023, then that would be his decision. I made that call explaining Sheriff Souvenir's decision to Deputy Nacnac on Dec. 12," Matlock wrote in an email addressed to Bennet.
Souvenir also chimed in on the topic and stated, "Deputy Nacnac stopped by my residence yesterday wanting further clarification. I told him the same thing again. We will not be making any rifle purchases in 2022."
Engle also responded to the request to purchase after Bennett made her aware of the request. She stated, "This is a no! They have no authority, and the budget will not support it."
As for Billeci, after the request was denied, she stated, "Totally understand. We thought we would try. Robin has quit, and our current rifles have a huge liability to the county in their current status. Cory Nacnac, our Firearms Program Manager, has been bringing it to Robin's attention for over a year to no avail."
"We have the money available in the budget to replace them this year which would make it, so we don't have to try and work it in next year or over the next several years, so it made sense to try and purchase them now to limit the county's risk. Worse we could be told is no, right?,” she added.
Billeci is expected to be Garcia’s pick for chief civil deputy when he takes office on Jan. 1, 2023, after defeating Souvenir in the November General Election.
Matlock declined to answer why the deputies felt the need for newer “standardized or modernized” weapons. The primary weapons the agency utilize on a regular basis are their issued Glock pistols and less-lethal options, which include tasers.
Deputies have sufficient weapons, the office says
According to the sheriff's office, deputies are currently issued a state-compliant converted military-surplus AR15 complete lower receiver, and a Rock River Arms law enforcement-style complete upper receiver, and regularly qualify with a high level of proficiency. They also have access to red dots and other optics — technologically sophisticated types of gun sights.
During a Dec. 14, 2021, Pacific County Commissioners meeting, the sheriff’s office requested approval for the purchase of 34 Glock 17 9mm pistols. The request was approved by the commissioners and the pistols cost $13,784.95, but $3,025 of the total was offset with Glock pistols the agency traded in as part of the purchase agreement with Keith’s Sporting Goods in Gresham, Oregon.
Washington is one of few states that have taken action via the legislature to reform police laws to "demilitarize" police. One aspect the state has had a significant issue with is police armed with high-grade semi-automatic assault weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.