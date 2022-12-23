Sig Sauer LE MCX AR-15

This Sig Sauer LE MCX AR-15 from the company's website is representative of the weapons requested by Sheriff-elect Daniel Garcia.

SOUTH BEND — Sheriff-elect Daniel Garcia's request for military-grade semi-automatic assault rifles was recently rejected by Pacific County commissioners.

According to public records obtained Dec. 21, the request was submitted by Pacific County Sheriff's Office Civil Clerk Hollie Bellieci on Dec. 19 and signed by the sheriff-elect, who lacks legal authority until he takes office on Jan. 1, 2023.

