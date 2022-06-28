PACIFIC COUNTY — The jobless rate remained virtually unchanged for Pacific County in May over the previous month, according to new data released by the Washington State Employment Security Department last week.
The monthly update from the ESD on June 22 preliminarily estimated the county’s unemployment rate at 6.6% last month, up marginally from April’s revised figure of 6.5%. This May’s unemployment rate is down from last May’s 7.7% figure, and is the lowest the rate has been for the month since 2018, when it sat at 6.1%.
Pacific County continued its yearslong trend of having one of the highest unemployment rates in the state, tying with neighboring Grays Harbor County as the second-highest of Washington’s 39 counties — Ferry County in northeastern Washington had the highest figure for the month, at 7.8%. Wahkiakum County had the fourth-highest jobless rate in the state, at 6.3%, while the statewide rate was pegged at 3.6% for the month — down from 5.1% a year ago.
Industry-level employment figures in the county saw mostly minor shifts over the previous month. Jobs in the education and health services field increased by an estimated 3.9%, from 520 to 540 — the first positive movement for the industry since last September — and the leisure and hospitality workforce increased by 2%, from 980 to 1,000.
The 1,000 estimated workers in the leisure and hospitality industry last month is up from 930 in May 2021, when a labor shortage — in the face of record crowds flocking to the peninsula — saw some dining establishments cut back their days or hours. Last month’s industry total trails the 1,100 workers from May 2019, which is the high-water mark in the 21st century for the month in the county.
There has seemingly been no let-up thus far in the number of people visiting the peninsula from last year’s highs. In the first quarter of 2022, lodging taxes collected by the city of Long Beach totaled $217,740, up from $194,344 over the same period in 2021 — an increase of 12%. Sales tax collections sat at $179,316 through March for the city, up 8.6% from a year earlier.
