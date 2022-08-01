June 2022 jobless map

PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Pacific County remained largely unchanged for a third consecutive month, according to June employment figures released last week by the Washington State Employment Security Department.

ESD’s preliminary data for June pegged the unemployment rate at 6.7% in the county, up slightly from May’s revised 6.5% rate and down from last June’s 8.2% rate. It’s the lowest unemployment rate in the month for Pacific County since 2018, when it stood at 6.2% that June.

