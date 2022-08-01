PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Pacific County remained largely unchanged for a third consecutive month, according to June employment figures released last week by the Washington State Employment Security Department.
ESD’s preliminary data for June pegged the unemployment rate at 6.7% in the county, up slightly from May’s revised 6.5% rate and down from last June’s 8.2% rate. It’s the lowest unemployment rate in the month for Pacific County since 2018, when it stood at 6.2% that June.
The county continued its long streak of having some of the highest unemployment rates in the state, checking in at 37th out of 39 counties. Grays Harbor County (6.8%) and Ferry County (8.1%) in northeast Washington checked in higher, while Wahkiakum County (6.4%) was a spot lower.
The statewide unemployment rate sat at 3.9%, unchanged from May and down from the 5.4% rate a year ago.
In Pacific County, employment estimates in the two biggest local industries — leisure and hospitality, and governmental jobs — remained unchanged over the previous month. Compared to last June, the leisure and hospitality workforce was up a tick, 2%, while public-sector jobs were up 7.3%.
Retail and manufacturing jobs make up the bulk of job losses in the county from a year ago, ESD estimates. The retail workforce has seen its ranks decrease by a projected 6.1%, while manufacturing jobs have slipped by 8.8%.
Tax collections
Along with the monthly employment reports from ESD, the Department of Revenue is another state agency releasing monthly data, in the form of tax distribution amounts to counties and cities, that serves as an indicator of how the local economy is faring.
While retail and lodging tax collections by Long Beach this spring are down from last spring’s historic levels, they remain well above previous figures from the past decade.
In March, April and May, the data for the latter of which was reported on Monday, lodging tax collections for the city totaled $283,039. That figure is down 10.6% from the outrageous total of $316,454 over the same three-month span in 2021, but is a whopping 57.1% higher than the previous high for that period, which was $180,219 in 2019.
Sales tax collections tell a similar story. Long Beach collected $206,628 for March, April and May, down 8.4% from last year but up 13.7% from the previous 2019 high.
