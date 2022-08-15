SOUTH BEND — The month of July was slow and steady for Pacific County Commissioners’ meetings, and the two regularly scheduled meetings combined barely went over an hour.
Top stories include the resignation of an employee who illegally used county funds, an appliance collection day, and the celebration of an employee’s 35 years working for the county.
Thousands stolen but put back
Shortly after transferring from the South District Court to the Public Works Department, Ryan Williams was put on administrative leave pending an investigation. The county discovered a discrepancy in funds and later concluded that Williams was responsible. The issue was addressed during a meeting on Aug. 28.
A letter issued to Williams by Marie Guernsey, county risk manager, said he misused $9,659.36 over a period of eight months and put all of the money back by late December 2021. The misuse of funds resulted in the interest of $6.50 that Williams opted to have withheld from his final check after submitting his resignation effective July 11.
“During the course of a recent investigation, it was discovered that you misappropriated county funds for your personal use for several months until such funds were deposited in December 2021,” Guernsey said. “Although the funds were ultimately deposited in full on behalf of the County, the misappropriation caused a loss of interest.”
The Pacific County Prosecutor’s Office and county commissioners have not responded to an inquiry about whether criminal charges are contemplated.
Appliance Day
The county approved agreements with Pacific Solid Waste Disposal and Royal Heights Transfer Center for a free Appliance Collection Day on Sept. 17. The agreements will be held concurrently and will allow both ends of the county to have the opportunity for residents to dispose of household appliances.
Per the agreements, the waste facilities will be paid $500 plus $20 or $27 for removing chlorofluorocarbons from refrigerators, and an additional $2 or $5 for every other appliance dropped off during the collection day. The drop-off will be free for all county residents.
35 Years of Service
The commissioners congratulated long-time employee Renee L. Goodin on 35 years of working for the county. She has worked for the county twice, including once before her three-and-a-half-decade stint. At the time, she moved to Alaska but eventually made her way back and has worked here ever since.
Goodin currently serves as Pacific County Treasurer and is running unopposed in this year’s election. In the primary election held two weeks ago, she secured 98.2% of the vote.
“If you hadn’t gone to Alaska, you would have more [years] than me,” Commissioner Lisa Olsen said. “Congratulations to you, Renee.”
