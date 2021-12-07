SOUTH BEND — The looming new year is expected to be a doozy for Pacific County with officials expecting the county to end 2022 in the red. The commissioners addressed the issue during a special meeting on Dec. 6.
According to Fiscal Analyst Paul Plakinger, the county, as part of its 2022 budgeting appropriations, expects the year’s general fund expenditures to exceed $47,906,000 with anticipated revenue of $40,461,000.
The budget expects the county to finish $7,445,000 in the hole.
“It’s important to point out that those figures do not include any revenue replacement dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA),” Plakinger said. “Especially the state-local fiscal recovery funds as part of ARPA.”
Under the act enacted earlier this year in response to the ongoing pandemic, Pacific County qualifies for revenue replacement funds to cover the loss between revenue and expenditures.
On the flip side, Plakinger noted that the county has its strongest full-time employee numbers since the 2008 recession with over 200 employees.
“There are a lot of budgeted paid positions,” Plakinger said in regards to the 2022 budget. “That speaks to the FTE levels that we are looking at here. The full-time equivalent levels of the county are at 208.9, which is the highest FTE level we’ve had in the county for quite some time going back to before the big recession more than ten years ago now.”
The budgeted 208.9 positions are all current and open positions, including ones that are not filled but are budgeted, Plakinger and Pacific County Commission Chair Lisa Olsen added.
In 2008, the county had approximately 197 full-time employees and dropped as low as 160 during the recession.
According to the Nov. 23 commissioners meeting, the county pays out upward of $920,592 a month in employee payroll to 188 employees, with a median monthly income of $4,897.
