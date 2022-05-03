SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners' most recent meeting included news of a reward for hard work with a renewed contract.
Bill Monohon has been serving as the director of the Pacific County Fair since 2018 and has spearheaded major changes at the historic venue. Among his accomplishments has been hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding.
Since 2018, a french drain has been installed at a portion of the grounds, updated roofing was installed on several buildings, the floral building was torn down and replaced, and work is expected to on a covered horse arena.
As part of a $250,000 grant award late last fall, the horse arena project will also encompass water remediation and, hopefully, a multispecies/multi-use building. Altogether, the projects will cost around $500,000.
Monohon's hard work didn't go unnoticed by Pacific County Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe. On April 26, Olsen and Wolfe were expected to vote unanimously to renew Monohon's contract with a monthly salary of $2,500.
Runyon was absent during the vote and was expected to also vote in favor if a vote took place.
However, before a vote was able to take place, Paul Plakinger, county chief administrative officer, informed the duo that the vote would have to wait. Apparently, the auditor's office found issues with the contract pertaining to benefits.
"Ultimately [in the end], the intent is that this will be approved [effective] April 1 but just a little clarification required on the auditor's office coming in from their point of view," Plakinger said.
"It seems you are a unique situation according to [Dept. of Retirement Systems]. We gotta get it [right]," Olsen added.
