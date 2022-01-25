PACIFIC COUNTY — The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’Apai volcano near Tonga in the South Pacific Ocean on Jan. 15 produced one of the largest eruptions in modern history. In breathtaking images captured by satellites, it launched volcanic ash upwards of 12 miles into the atmosphere.
The rare underwater eruption created a distant-sourced tsunami event for just about every country around the Pacific Ocean and broke all the rules for forecasting. Seismic meters and modeling rely heavily on seismic activity to gauge the threat of tsunamis, which was not the case for Tonga eruption.
Unlike what most would consider usual tsunamis, officials at the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center were left scratching their heads, relying heavily on ocean buoy readings to forecast potential tsunami wave heights.
“It created a major tsunami event near Tonga and created a minor tsunami event that rippled across most of the Pacific Ocean,” Pacific County Emergency Management Agency Director Scott McDougall said this week.
“It was as impressive an event as we’ve seen in quite a long time. It created up to three-foot waves in Hawaii and off the coast of California. It created a tsunami advisory, and I watched the first wave come in from the Seaview Beach approach, and I watched the biggest come in from the Oysterville approach,” McDougall said.
However, the rare tsunami created a broad spectrum of chaos for some residents who either didn’t know what to do or rushed to the beach to watch as the tsunamis hit — the latter being a highly discouraged choice and extremely dangerous.
“We have been kind of revising what our recommendations are for people for the last three years or so, and because of covid-19, we have kind of been dragging our feet about updating our public education materials,” McDougall said. “This really brought home to the fact we need to get those materials updated and get that updated information out to the public.”
According to McDougall, one of the biggest flaws he discovered during the event, and acknowledged in his after-action report/improvement plan, is how he and officials will notify the public of tsunami advisories.
The tsunami center grades each event with a three-tier system: a watch, which means an event is possible; an advisory, meaning the ingredients are present for a tsunami event with expected waves of less than three feet; and a warning, which means the event is happening with waves likely to be three feet or higher.
However, there is a significant discrepancy between when an advisory or watch is issued, and when an actual warning is issued. As a result, many peninsula residents felt in the dark about the severity of the arriving tsunamis and what actions they should take, such as shelter in place or moving to high ground.
“We probably should have had the NOAA weather radios activated, and we probably should have gone and done an IPAWS [Integrated Public Alert & Warning System] alert, and those are not automatic things with tsunami advisories,” McDougall said. “They are only automatic with a tsunami warning, and yet the largest portion of our population got the alerts, but tourists who were already in town for the clam dig didn’t necessarily get those alerts. So we probably under-warned,” he added.
In the after-action report/improvement plan, McDougall noted two main issues that needed to be addressed: updating tsunami evacuation protocols, and improving local alert and warning procedures. Both are expected to be addressed, updated and set in motion within the next 6-12 months.
Regardless of the shortcomings locally, the entire event sent a ripple through the scientific community because of how abnormal it was. This is expected to lead to sweeping changes in forecasting future events.
“There was essentially no earthquake,” McDougall said. “The place holder that they put in was a 1.0 [magnitude], and they expect the explosion could have had the impact of a 6.5 [magnitude], but the scientists are still arguing back and forth.”
They didn’t even want to attribute any magnitude to it because there wasn’t any discernible earthquake event. “It was an explosion — it wasn’t an earthquake,” he added.
