LONG BEACH — Sales closed on 26 houses in South Pacific County his February, up from 18 in February 2021, the Northwest Multiple Listing Service reported. There were only two sales elsewhere in the county — one each in Raymond and South Bend, down from 12 in February 2021.
In the county as a whole, houses and condos sold for a median of 63% more than a year earlier. This was by far the highest jump in NWMLS’s 26-county region, which is concentrated west of the Cascades. Grays Harbor had the second-biggest price hike of 27%. Overall, NWMLS prices were up a little more than 14%.
Completed south county house sales were for a median price of $334,000, up 52% from $220,000 a year earlier. The median price dropped from $357,000 in January, but this change probably doesn’t represent a significant departure from the two-year trend of rapid price gains.
“Median” means half sold for more and half for less. In a relatively small real estate market, a different mix of sale prices can nudge this number up or down from one month to the next. The county’s “mean” average selling price in February was $356,241.
Countywide, another 48 homes sales were pending as February ended, down from 55 — about 13% — from a year earlier. There were 52 active listings for houses in the county at the end of the month, down from 54 in February 2021.
Three condos remained available for purchase on the peninsula this February and one sold for $429,000.
The available inventory of houses and condos reached 1.9 months at the end of February, the county’s highest supply in the past couple years, but still far below the level at which buyers have a strong bargaining position. Forty-five new listings came on the market in February, down from 51 the year before.
Industry analysts believe conditions will probably continue to favor sellers, according to NWMLS’s March press release.
“It seems even homes that wash up on the beach are getting multiple offers,” said Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest Realtors. “The sound of interest rate increases is ever nearer, and when coupled with the enormous price increases for homes …, the wringing of buyers’ hands will surely be a sad tale of 2022. There’s no relief in sight.”
