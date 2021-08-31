OYSTERVILLE — After his April 2018 state Court of Appeals win ended a long-running regulatory struggle, it may have seemed the Dan Driscoll vs. Pacific County debacle was over. But in late 2019 it rekindled and has been smouldering in renewed court filings to this day.
Driscoll is again actively suing in an effort to win compensation from the county for alleged violations of the state’s public records act.
The case was initially filed in June 2013, before being amended three times through October 2015. Lengthy court records, particularly the third amendment, include 70 public records complaints.
Among these, Driscoll alleges the county violated public records laws for requests he submitted between Feb. 25, 2013, and Aug. 22, 2016. He alleges that most of the requests were either abandoned, not fulfilled or filled but missing requested information.
In 2013 Driscoll told the Observer, “I am not making requests to gum up the system. I’m making it because of … the need for transparency. I’m not trying to abuse open disclosure rules and regulations. I never made any of these [requests] until it became apparent the county was withholding information.”
Behind the fight
The goal of the requests appears to primarily revolve around Driscoll’s allegation that the county’s efforts to regulate his activities at Oysterville Sea Farms were driven behind the scenes by his estranged uncle, retired oysterman Dick Sheldon, and Sheldon’s immediate family members. Sheldon vehemently denies Driscoll’s claims.
One such record request made on April 17, 2015, asked for all correspondence between the county and Sheldon, Sheldon’s son, Sheldon’s attorney and Sheldon’s daughter-in-law.
In his current lawsuit, Driscoll alleges the county did not provide all the notes requested and states these records are “needed immediately to prepare my defense of a Pacific County infraction ticket.”
“Of documents known to exist, commutation to and from Pacific County associated with Dick Sheldon from Kalikow Law Office-and [then-director of the Pacific County Department of Community Development] Faith Taylor’s notes are of the highest priority for review,” he added.
Broad requests
The lawsuit lays out every violation Driscoll claims the county made in fulfilling his requests. Some of the requests were so broad that county public records specialists had to search thousands of electronic data files for specific wordage.
In a request made in December 2013, Driscoll made a request that sought to acquire all emails involving Taylor from the date she was hired with a subsequent specific emphasis for the dates between Sept. 20, 2013, and Oct. 16, 2013.
At least 27 public records installments were provided, and the lawsuit notes that at one time, the county still had to process an additional 129,770 emails for review.
Attempts at resolution
Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the case sat dormant for the majority of 2020. Driscoll’s newly hired lawyer Anne Cohen of the Seattle law firm Betts, Patterson & Mines and legal counsel for the county met at least once during the summer of 2020 for an attempt at mediation.
Under state law, the negotiations are private and not open to public records inquiry. Prosecutor Ben Haslam was unable to provide details beyond acknowledging a meeting took place.
Whether Driscoll wins the lawsuit or a negotiated smaller amount, the county already knows how expensive these disputes can be. Just two years ago in 2019, the county settled with fired Undersheriff Todd Foss for wrongful termination and public records violations for $445,000.
“I and everyone in the county strongly believes in and supports the public records and the principle of an open government,” Haslam said. “This is a situation that involves a lot of requests, and it has been a significant strain on county resources dealing with these requests and dealing with the lawsuit. We are hoping we can put it behind us.”
According to Haslam, the county’s public records office is still fulfilling requests made by Driscoll and says hundreds of requests have been made by Driscoll and his acquaintances.
Haslam hired attorney Amy McCulloch as a special chief deputy prosecutor to work the massive lawsuit for at least the past 8-9 months.
Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.