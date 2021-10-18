SOUTH BEND — The State v. Blake decision earlier this year has created an avalanche in courthouses across the state. The Washington State Supreme Court ruling tossed out the state's former felony drug possession law as unconstitutional.
Courts around the state, including the Pacific County Superior Court, have slowly been bombarded by motions to vacate prior offenses and address resentencing requests. Charges dating back to the 1970s, when the law was first instituted, are eligible for correction.
During the Pacific County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 18, the county was provided an Interagency Reimbursement Agreement from the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts to help with the financial burden associated with State v. Blake.
"This is funding that is coming down to Pacific County as well as the other counties in the state to offset some extraordinary costs that have been incurred related to the Blake decision," Risk Manager Kathy Spoor said. "It impacts our courts, the clerk's office, and certainly the prosecutor's office as well."
The county will be eligible to receive up to $381,100 in Extraordinary Expenses Reimbursement for extraordinary judicial, prosecutorial and defense-related expenses for resentencing and vacating charges resulting from Blake.
Additionally, the county will also be eligible to receive $154,266 from the LFO reimbursement fund to reimburse the defendants' legal costs and financial obligations from their vacated convictions.
The agreement is retroactive back to July 1, 2021, and will run for one year through June 20, 2022.
The commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the agreement.
So far, the Pacific County Prosecutor's Office has steadily been handling the vacating of charges and resentencing weekly, and this activity is expected to increase. Meanwhile, the prosecutor's office is currently down one criminal division attorney, adding to the burden.
