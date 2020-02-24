PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Republican Party will be holding two ‘pooled’ precinct caucuses this Saturday, Feb. 29, beginning at 10 a.m.
Republicans will discuss their party platform and resolutions at the meeting, as well as elect delegates to the Pacific County Republican Party Convention on March 21.
In order to participate in the meeting, attendees must be registered to vote in Pacific County, sign an oath that they will not participate or vote in another party’s caucus or primary election, and attend their precinct location. Attendees also must bring photo ID and their voter card.
For more information, contact Pacific County Republican Party chair Nansen Malin by calling 360-642-2444 or emailing pacificgop@gmail.com.
