SOUTH BEND — Possession of illegal drugs is once again a criminal offense in Washington state, but it now comes with a catch. Agencies inside Pacific County are already working to figure out how to go about the new law while also complying with its new stipulations.
Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law on May 13 after the Legislature scrambled to develop a solution to combat illegal drug possession after the State v. Blake decision by the Washington Supreme Court earlier this year.
State justices tossed out a long-standing felony drug possession law as unconstitutional because it discriminated against those who unintentionally possessed illegal drugs. The new statute changes a definition to specify that knowingly possessing drugs is against the law.
Under the new law, simple possession of illegal drugs will be a gross misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. However, the first two offenses result in diversion into treatment, with only a person’s third offense being criminally chargeable.
“The big caveat that we are really grappling with — we and all the prosecutors and law enforcement in our state — is the Legislature imposed a requirement that the first two times that a person is arrested for this offense that law enforcement is required to divert them to treatment options,” Pacific County Prosecutor Ben Haslam said.
“There are three treatment alternatives that are provided, the first of which doesn’t even exist in our state right now, which is some type of navigator system, and the other two don’t exist in most counties,” Haslam added.
Diversions come first
The diversion process is expected to be a significant hurdle in the prosecution of repeat offenders to hold them accountable. Unless law enforcement successfully diverts the first two offenses, Haslam said his office’s hands are tied.
“We don’t really know how this is going to work when these options don’t really exist in a lot of places,” Haslam said. “We are interpreting that because that’s a requirement if we go to charge somebody, we are going to have to prove that they had two prior arrests that were properly diverted. That’s a significant challenge that we are looking at in our office.”
“All the prosecutors around the state are looking at how this is really going to function. This doesn’t exist in any other criminal statute, this type of law enforcement diversion requirement. So how that is going to function is going to be a challenge for us to figure out.”
Burden on law enforcement
One concern that has already risen is the burden it will place on law enforcement agencies and whether they will even enforce the law, or if they will confiscate the drugs and then release the subject without diversion to avoid the hassle.
“They have the option of not doing anything, but then we probably never meet our requirement to actually charge a person,” Haslam said. “The positive side is at least it is arrestable, so we know we can seize the drugs, and a person can be arrested and searched, but they then have to be released. At least the fact that it’s a crime again to possess is important and is notable.”
The decrease from a felony offense to a gross misdemeanor does not sit well with most law enforcement, and the extra work is only adding to the frustration. Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright has been a strong opponent of the law’s change, with a concern that illicit drugs will one day be legal.
“The Legislature failed to address the change needed so that knowingly possessing drugs, like meth or heroin, is a felony,” Wright said. “They either lacked the will or the common sense needed to pass a law that deals with the problem. This is the first step in full legalization of drugs, which will be a disaster for our communities.”
It’s not clear how agencies intend to abide by the law and still combat illegal drug use. One of the most significant factors that has resulted in substantial drug raids has been the ability to flip suspects. The limitations of the new law are expected to create a hurdle because suspects won’t be as inclined to cooperate.
State solves funding problem
The bill signed by the governor will also address two more issues — funding for treatment and recovery services in each county and expenses resulting from vacating previous felony drug possession convictions. The fees from the convictions will likely have to be refunded, costing millions of dollars.
“One aspect that I think is really important for us, for our county and for the whole state is that part of what this act has done has provided significant funding for treatment and recovery services, which is desperately needed,” Haslam said. “We know we need more treatment and recovery services all over the state and especially in our county, and I am grateful that that exists.
“The other aspect for our county especially is the act provides significant funding for the post-State v. Blake ramifications. Part of what we are looking at is the potential that everyone who paid fines on a previous conviction of drugs will have to be refunded the financial obligations that they paid. We were looking at a situation where even though most of that money that is paid goes to the state, the county was going to be on the hook to refund it, which is deeply unfair, and part of what this act has provided is funding for that repayment.”
The extra funding will also provide funding for prosecutors and public defense resources needed to address the extra work. Haslam said his office is currently spread thin because of State v. Blake and his office has had to address vacating charges weekly.
“The fact that the Legislature has provided funding to deal with those issues, I think, is an important positive that we don’t want to lose sight of,” Haslam said.
