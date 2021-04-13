PACIFIC COUNTY — It’s a problem as far as the eye can see. From one end of the county to the other, illegal dumping has become increasingly problematic with fewer solutions than answers available. County employees say they have limited options to address the mess.
Over the past year, at least half a dozen derelict trailers have been illegally dumped at various Pacific County locations. One even sat along U.S. Highway 101 north of Raymond for several months before an arsonist set it ablaze near Smith Creek Road.
Beyond ugly, worn-out trailers, dozens of county residents have reported a plethora of illegal dumpsites in all corners of the county, primarily where trash and various waste are being dumped. In some cases, this garbage has been piling up for years, and the Pacific County Department of Community Development has largely been unable to act.
“We have to actually be able to prove in court beyond a reasonable doubt who dumped the garbage,” DCD Code Enforcement Officer Travis Ostgaard said. “We need evidence of that.”
Getting more elaborate
Ostgaard is the lone county official tasked with enforcing county codes, which include illegal dumping. As part of the grimy work, he has to scour through dumpsites for clues about who the culprit is. He has noticed that dumpers are getting much more sophisticated, making it harder for him to prove who they are.
“People are getting smarter at removing some of that information,” DCD Director Shawn Humphreys said. “Also, a lot of times, things will be transferred through the department of motor vehicles, and it will say the new owner is gone with no phone number. It’s a dead end.”
While Ostgaard and Humphreys are reluctant to explain how a scene investigation is conducted, primarily to avoid making it easier for dumpers to get even sneakier, they admit it’s either an easy process or excessively time-consuming once they are on the trail of an illegal dumper.
Public or private
One of the most significant issues the DCD is having is its ability to handle dumpsites that are not on public property. According to Humphreys, besides contacting the landowner, there isn’t much jurisdiction the agency has beyond issuing citations and hoping the landowner will clean up the mess.
When it comes to roadways, the DCD has even less enforcement jurisdiction, and the case typically lands in the hands of local police, the sheriff’s office, or the Washington State Patrol. Depending on the location, it could even be a matter for the Washington State Departments of Natural Resources or Fish and Wildlife.
“A lot of the solid waste enforcement is our office, but the illegal dumping of private garbage onto another person’s private property [is] more of a law enforcement issue,” Humphreys said. “We go after the property owners to clean up their solid waste violations, but we can’t get caught in the middle of a civil matter of who put the waste there. That would be more of a trespassing [issue] than a criminal type of thing that would have to be perceived through the courts.”
Hurt Road
Yet another trailer has been dumped in the north county sometime between March 27 and 28. This time it’s blocking an entire lane of Hurt Road, only a few miles east on Menlo. The rural road is only traveled by a few residents who live along it.
“It’s been here about 3 to 4 days,” Hurt Road resident Sandy Bradley said. “They are supposed to come get it anytime. I am really curious why people are dumping them? I guess maybe it’s because RV parks are filling up more now, and they get rid of the [derelict) ones.”
According to Ostgaard, he was first notified of the trailer on April 5 by the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office. He tagged the vehicle for removal on April 6 and was able to track down a registered owner by tracing the trailer’s vehicle identification number, also known as a VIN.
As of April 12, the trailer is still sitting where it was left approximately two-and-a-half weeks earlier. Ostgaard has notified the trailer’s registered owner that it needs to be removed.
“It’s a process we have to go through, but if the owner doesn’t remove it, the county is going to have to remove it and use our maintenance fund for disposal,” Ostgaard said. “
It’s costly
It’s unclear who will foot the bill for the trailer to be removed this time. Humphreys did note that the disposal cost for trailers is anywhere between $500 and $1,000, and the county has increasingly had to foot the bill, and the fund it uses is quickly diminishing.
“The motive to me is, if you try to take it to a scrap yard, it would cost them the same as it costs us,” Ostgaard said. “So they just go dump it in the road because they don’t want to pay the money, and they know there’s no paperwork on it.”
Between Dec. 1, 2019, and Dec. 29, 2020, the county issued 14 citations for illegal dumping, equating to 1.12 citations per month. The Observer will be continuing its investigation into the illegal dumping issue plaguing the county.
