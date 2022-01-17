SOUTH BEND — The first Pacific County Commissioners meeting of 2022 started off on a somber note after the worst flooding in more than a decade.
An angry South Bend resident made it clear he felt let down, while the rest of the meeting involved business as usual — including departure of a high-level official from the health department.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe were in attendance, along with County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor.
Unhappy resident
Less than 10 minutes into the public comment section, Craig Spredeman of South Bend unloaded on the county and its emergency management department. He was unhappy with how the recent flooding was handled and the county’s decisions, including shutting down Pacific Transit.
“I’m not here to second guess why you had to make those decisions at this point, but if you’re going to be earning top-notch [salaries], I think you need to provide top-notch services to the public,” Spredeman said.
“If we get a tsunami or a subduction zone earthquake, what we just went through in the past couple of weeks is going to be nothing compared to what you’re going to end up seeing,” he added.
Spredeman believed that the recent flooding was a perfect opportunity for the county’s Community Emergency Response Team to practice for a major disaster. The comments prompted an immediate response from Spoor.
“After major disasters we have a debrief, and we look at where there can be some improvements,” Spoor said. “I think the bottom line is, and it’s unfortunate, and I know folks don’t want to hear it, but we can only do so much. I would say that we did our very best.
“While I appreciate your comments, they are a bit of offense to me as being one of the people that sat up in the EOC working on this response as well as covid business. So I just have to have that on the record.”
Scott McDougall, the county’s director of emergency management, said he had just been on the phone with a relief organization sponsored by United Methodist Church, which was setting up temporary housing for a family of four whose home in the Ward Creek area of Raymond was destroyed, and for another family of six in South Bend.
Clements departs
Human Services Manager Tessa Clements submitted her resignation effective Jan. 20 because she had accepted a new job. Clements had been a major factor in the county’s response to covid-19.
“Tessa has been a great employee, and we are going to miss her a lot, and I hope whatever she is moving on to is what she wants, and I hope it works out well for her,” Olsen said.
The county will now be searching for Clements’ successor.
Commissioners approved hiring Princess Klus to be human services program specialist. Klus previously worked in the same position but abruptly resigned in October 2021.
At the request of county health director Katie Lindstrom, the commissioners changed Klus’ pay grade to reflect what she had been making before her departure. They also approved her rehire unanimously.
