SOUTH BEND — For the fifth time in less than a year, Pacific County has hired a new director for the Department of Public Works. It is also hiring a county engineer to handle tasks previously performed by former DPW directors.
During a county commissioners meeting on March 8, Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe voted to hire David Anderson to serve as the new director and Grace Amundsen-Barnkow to serve as the county’s top engineer.
“[David] comes to us with a public works background, and Grace works in Minnesota and had five years senior management experience back there, specifically related to fleet management,” Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger said. “This is very exciting, considering this is one of the issues we are trying to resolve.”
“[We had] a great interview with him and great recommendations. [I] feel really good about making a recommendation to the board for David’s hire, and we are hoping to have him start next Tuesday,” Plakinger added.
Amundsen-Barnkow comes to the county from the Tacoma area and is currently working as a civil engineer for the City of SeaTac.
“She is a certified engineer within the State of Washington and Oregon and multiple states,” Plakinger said. “She has worked on some pretty significant projects up in the Puget Sound area. Phenomenal interview, and she is going to be a great fit for the department.”
Anderson’s first day is scheduled for March 15, while Amundsen-Barnkow will begin on March 28. As part of their special employment agreements, their contracts will run for one year, with a review date eyed for sometime in January 2023.
“Really glad to have [Anderson] on board,” Runyon said.
The county’s current top engineer is contracted through Wahkiakum County for their engineer Paul Lacy, whose contract with Pacific County will end on March 31. Amundsen-Barnkow will start just before the end of his contract meaning the county will not have a lapse in engineer oversight.
