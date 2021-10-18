SOUTH BEND — The county commissioners have selected Mikel Diwan, currently of Hood River County Public Works, to serve as Pacific County’s latest Public Works director.
Diwan is scheduled to start on March 1, 2022, and the county has hired an interim director to fill the role for the next five months.
Restructuring salary
On Oct. 18, during the county commissioners meeting, Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe approved hiring Diwan at a monthly salary of $10,000, along with the fill-in appointment of former director Robert Kimble.
According to Kathy Spoor, administrative officer and risk manager, the county had to change its pay scale for the position to accommodate Diwan’s salary request. He will be the highest-paid permanent director to date, with the two most recent directors, Kimble and Brooke Priest, being provided $9,416 salaries.
10% more please
Kimble served as director earlier this year when the commissioners hired him and started full-time on March 1 but abruptly resigned eight weeks later on April 27. After hiring Diwan, the commissioners asked if he would serve until Diwan starts.
“The commissioners reached out to see if he would be willing to help us in the interim since it’s going to be several months before Mr. Diwan is going to be available to relocate to the area,” Spoor said. “Rob has agreed to come back in the interim to serve as the interim county engineer/director starting Oct. 25.”
However, Kimble asked to be paid about 10% more than his previous salary and will make $10,358 per month through March 1, 2022.
Third time the charm?
Diwan was interviewed and offered the director position as far back as mid-2020 but declined it, citing it wasn’t the right time for him and his family to relocate. He was offered the job again before the county hired Kimble the first time, but again said it wasn’t the right time.
“Since that time, the commissioners have maintained contact with him,” Spoor said. “So we reached out to see if he would be interested in now, and he was but needed several months before he is going to be able to join us.”
Runyon had been in contact with Diwan during the past year and a half, including meeting with him as recently as last week. Until Kimble starts, Olsen is overseeing the public works office while Runyon is keeping tabs on the road division.
Diwan will be the county’s fourth director of public works in the past two years.
