SOUTH BEND — A pause in processing new applications for short-term vacation rentals in some of Pacific County’s zones was approved 3-0 by county commissioners Feb. 25.
About 10 members of the public spoke, with most opposed to the moratorium, which is set to expire July 11 but which could be extended if the county planning commission needs more time to finalize new rules.
Commissioners responded to feedback from the Feb. 11 meeting and exempted Resort District (R-3), Mixed-Use Tokeland (MU-T) and Community Commercial (C-C) from the moratorium. Short-term vacation rentals are a permitted use in those zones, and are either a conditional or special use in the county’s other zones.
‘An emergency’
The county cites a significant increase in vacation-rental applications that the previous permit process allowed to be granted “with conditions that may be difficult or impossible to enforce.”
This could have caused unplanned public costs and “threaten the character and peaceful living conditions of residential zones.” Considered together, all this “constitutes an emergency,” according to resolution No. 184A passed Feb. 25.
Those speaking against to moratorium this week were concerned it would last the whole period until July 11, and said that would be a bad time for the county to try and process all of the permit requests all at once.
Quick end in sight
Commissioner Lisa Olsen said she’d be shocked if the moratorium was in place through July and expects the process to be quicker than that. Commissioner Frank Wolfe said the county wants to get it right so they don’t have to do it again.
Tim Crose, director of the county Department of Community Development, said he thinks the planning commission has made good progress toward addressing regulatory concerns, and that they could have the process wrapped up in just a couple of meetings.
The next planning commission meeting is March 5 at 6 p.m. in Long Beach at the South County Building.
