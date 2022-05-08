PACIFIC COUNTY — The crunch in houses for sale in the county eased in April, with a doubling in available inventory compared to a year earlier, Northwest Multiple Listing Service reported on May 6.
Inventory stood at 1.72 months-worth, the second-highest supply in western Washington, and much higher than the 0.66 months a year earlier. This is how long it theoretically would take to sell all the available houses and condos if no new listings were added.
"We are starting to see signs of impact from the significant rise in mortgage rates earlier this year, such as an increase in active listings and months of inventory creeping higher, but the full impact will likely not be felt for a few months," said Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, in NWMLS's latest press release.
Pacific County prices were down compared to March, but still substantially higher than at the same point in 2021 and 2020.
There were 86 active house and condo listings countywide as April ended, a 115% increase compared to the 40 for sale a year before. On the peninsula there were 59 houses and six condos for sale, compared to 30 houses and two condos in April 2020.
Pending sales were down 7% countywide and down 11% in south county, where most houses and all condos are located on the peninsula. Completed sales were down 18% across the county and 6.7% on the peninsula.
The 37 houses that sold in south county in April went for a median of $340,000, down from $369,000 in March. But the median was still up a substantial 19.5% from April 2021 when the median was $284,500 and up 68% from $202,250 in April 2020.
The median — meaning half sold for more and half for less — is different than the statistical mean average price, which was $340,880 for county houses and condos this April, down from $350,998 in March.
Based on April median prices, Pacific County is the most affordable housing market in western Washington and has among the lowest in NWMLS's 26-county territory. The median in all 26 counties was $660,000 in April and the mean was $833,354.
Elsewhere in the county, Raymond's housing market was lively in April, with 14 pending and four completed sales, leaving a balance of eight homes on the market, up from three in April 2021. Raymond's median price was $279,500, up 12.25% from the year before.
There were three completed sales and one pending in South Bend, with the median price climbing to $290,000 from $207,250 in April 2021.
