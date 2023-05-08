LONG BEACH — Home selling continued its slow recent pace in April in Pacific County, with 33 completed sales countywide, down from 50 in April 2022 and 44 this March.

However, on the strength of strong prices in south county, the median this April was $359,000, up 13.25% from the April 2022 median of $317,000, and up about 12% from this March’s $321,500, according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.

