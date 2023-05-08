LONG BEACH — Home selling continued its slow recent pace in April in Pacific County, with 33 completed sales countywide, down from 50 in April 2022 and 44 this March.
However, on the strength of strong prices in south county, the median this April was $359,000, up 13.25% from the April 2022 median of $317,000, and up about 12% from this March’s $321,500, according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
The price gain was particularly strong in south county, where houses sold for a median of $418,500 in April, up 21.5% from the previous April. There were 22 sales in the peninsula/Chinook/Naselle area this April, down from 42 a year earlier.
There were 52 pending sales countywide as the month ended, down from 67 in April 2022. There were 151 active listings, up more than 75% from a year before. This inventory translated into an inventory of about 4.6 months.
“When looking at the inventory of single-family homes (excluding condos), only one county has more than six months of supply (San Juan),” said John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, in NWMLS’s monthly market analysis. A typical balanced market is considered between 4-to-6 months, he noted.
No south county condos sold in April, though there were four pending sales. There’s an active inventory of 10 condos, up from six a year earlier.
The median price in NWMLS’s entire 26 county region, mostly in western Washington, was $603,250 this April, down 8.6% from the year before. Pacific County’s median was the lowest west of the Cascades.
Pacific County’s mean average selling price in April was $384,386, up from $340,880 in April 2022.
In north county, six Raymond houses sold for a median of $227,500 this April, a decline of 18.6% from the four that sold in April 2022. Four houses sold in South Bend for a median of $264,500, 8.8% less than the three that sold 12 months before.
The April report from Northwest MLS shows seven counties had year-over-year price increases (Pacific, Adams, Clallam, Columbia, Ferry, Jefferson and San Juan). Five counties had double-digit price drops. Prices were unchanged in Lewis County.
