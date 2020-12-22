PACIFIC COUNTY — Median home prices shot up an astounding 52% countywide and more than 75% on the peninsula in November compared to a year earlier, reflecting strong demand, short supply and historically low mortgage rates.
The countywide median — meaning half sold for more and half for less — hit $238,000 last month, up from $156,500 a year earlier, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, which represents brokers in 23 of Washington’s 39 counties. The countywide average price was $258,373 in November. (The average is nudged higher than the median by sales of higher-end properties.)
On the peninsula, where around three-quarters of county sales occur, the median price of the 38 single-family homes sold in November was $281,775, up more than 76%. Three condos also sold on the peninsula last month for a median of $118,000, 24% less than the ones that sold 12 months earlier.
In Raymond, the county’s second-biggest real estate market, 12 homes sold for a median of $217,250 in November, up 55% from a year earlier. Sales closed on only two South Bend homes last month, but the median was highest in the county at $290,150, a price gain of 107.25% in 12 months.
Ultra-low inventory
The county’s housing market is squeaky tight, with NWMLS reporting only 67 active listings when they counted in November, 54.4% fewer than last year at the same time. Forty-two houses were listed on the peninsula, 58.4 fewer than in November 2019. If no additional listings were added, the county would burn through its available inventory of houses and condos in 1.29 months, compared to 3.78 months a year earlier. The peninsula had only 1.2 months supply of single-family dwellings and two months’ worth of condos this November.
Although overall prices are high by local standards, Pacific County remains a bargain compared to most of the rest of the NWMLS area. Mostly comprised of Western Washington, the overall November median for single-family homes was $508,000, an annual gain of 14.4%. Region-wide, there were only about 19 days of inventory on the market.
Industry watchers say in-migration of people from larger, more expensive locales is driven not only by low interest rates, but also by workers freed by the pandemic to work from home long-term, and by a desire for more living space by those who are working remotely, supervising their children’s schooling, or accommodating adult children and aging parents who may have been displaced because of the virus.
Zoom towns
Organizers of a forum for the Pacific NorthWest Economic Region said the rise of virtual platforms like Zoom has prompted knowledge workers to flock to new frontiers known as “Zoom towns” — scenic destinations where they can live more cheaply and “achieve a work/life balance which many never dreamed of achieving.”
“People are seeking space and value since they feel working from home may be a feature of their lives into the future,” said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.
“The rush is on for housing,” exclaimed J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO at John L. Scott Real Estate. “Real estate activity typically chills as temperatures drop but buyer demand remains high. With low unsold inventory, all eyes will be on each new home that comes on the market,” he said, adding, “This strong demand is present in the more affordable mid-price ranges and extends into high-end homes.”
Commenting on the low inventory, NWMLS director Meredith Hansen emphasized buyers need to be ready to compete in the region as a whole. “Offers that have the best chance of acceptance are from buyers who are pre-approved with a local lender or have cash. Buyers also need to be prepared to have a pre-inspection in order to waive that contingency, and be ready to escalate in price if necessary,” said Hansen, the owner/designated broker at Keller Williams Greater Seattle.
