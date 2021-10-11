LONG BEACH — Housing prices continue a steep ascent in Pacific County, with a 46% year-over-year median price increase in September — by far the sharpest gain in western Washington.
Single-family houses and condos saw a combined countywide increase to $345,000 last month, up from $337,000 in August, $290,000 in July and $236,500 in September 2020, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data.
Although Pacific County’s rate of increase is more than triple the overall NWMLS average, the county remains a bargain. The 26 NWMLS counties— most west of the Cascades — experienced a 14% year-over-year price increase to $570,000.
“Median” means half sold for more and half for less. Multiple Listing Service numbers do not include some properties, such as those for sale by owner, but offer the most-timely snapshot of local real estate conditions.
In addition to last month’s 67 completed sales — down from 70 countywide in September 2020 — 81 sales were pending as the month ended, a dip of 14% from a year earlier. However, pending single-family home sales in south county remained strong, with a 14% year-over-year gain. A 65% drop in pending sales in Raymond and a 33% drop in South Bend were responsible for nearly all the county’s decline in pending sales.
Community details
Forty-seven single-family homes sold in south Pacific County in September — nearly all on the peninsula — up slightly from 45 sales in September 2020. They sold for a median of $385,000, up $116,000 or 43% compared to 12 months earlier.
In addition, 10 peninsula condos sold last month — the same number as in September 2020 — at a median price of $252,800, a 65% increase over the prior year.
Pacific County houses and condos combined sold for a mean average of $398,293. Fifty-seven of the county’s 67 September sales were in south county.
As the month ended, 83 houses and condos remained for sale in south county, up from 70 in September 2020. This amounted to 1.46 months of inventory, meaning it would take about six weeks to sell all the dwellings on the market unless more listings were added. Inventory for the NWMLS area as a whole was 0.75 months.
Six houses sold in September in Raymond, the county’s second largest real estate market, for a median of $222,500, or 24.3% more than a year earlier. Thee were 18 houses available to buy at the end of September, up from 14 the year before.
Two houses sold in South Bend for a median of $355,000, a gain of 79.3% over September 2020. Five listings remained available, compared to four the year before.
One Tokeland house sold last month for $367,500, compared to two that sold the year before for a median of $114,125. One Menlo house sold for $245,000.
