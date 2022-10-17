SOUTH BEND — It’s official; the Pacific County Commissioners voted unanimously during a public hearing on Sept. 27 to rename a portion of Quincy Street in the Ekland Park neighborhood of South Bend, Ray Hicks Street.
The commissioners also opted to waive any fees from the petitioners for the road renaming.
The renaming comes after the county was approached by Hicks’ sister, Doris Busse, and others, including Dutch Holland, who want to honor the longtime county resident Hicks who has lived decades in an old home on Quincy Street.
The section will be renamed between Lorraine and Ohio Streets.
Hicks has opted for over 50 years to cook and heat his home with old-fashioned wood stoves, steering away from public utility energy and instead living like the pioneers who built the county, much like Hicks.
‘He worked hard’
Before the commissioners held their official vote, the meeting was open to public comment. Busse seized the opportunity to tell the room about her brother.
“You all have heard of Ray’s hard work, inventions, his resourcefulness, and problem-solving skills,” Busse said. “Let me tell you about how he gives and puts a lot into giving. When he had his float house up North River, he would throw a cookout for the 4th of July for the river people and those up for a boat ride of fishing. Anyone who went by his place was invited with a wave of his hand.
“He had his lawn mowed [and] the whole flower garden weeded and in bloom. The fire pit ready, and his homemade picnic table dressed with flowers and food to greet any and all. When family and friends near and far visited during the summer, he would take them to Sand Island and to clam dig, show them baby seagulls hatching in the sand, a tour where seals would be sunbathing, and sometimes go to his North River float house and cook the clams in a skillet over his firepit,” she added.
Busse told the room stories of Hicks’ never-quit way of life, which resulted in a merry-go-round, Ferris wheel, and swing that neighborhood kids enjoyed. All of which he made before the age of 12.
“He worked hard so others could have fun,” Busse said. “He has always been a hard worker, keeping his hands and mind busy; that’s what keeps him going.”
‘Remarkable man’
Holland also spoke during public comment and explained to the commissioners and everyone in attendance that Hicks was the best man that he knows.
“Ray is the most remarkable man I have ever met,” Holland said. “He is a man who has the most phenomenal memory of any person I know. On his 14th birthday, his dad told him he was old enough to work in the woods with him. Of course, he had to go to school, so he just did it in the summer.
“It placed him on a steep learning curve, because working in the woods is where he learned how to braid cable and rope. How to use dynamite and blasting powder, and it’s how he became proficient with the simple machines.
“With his phenomenal memory, he didn’t forget any of this. Furthermore, Ray had an intuitive understanding of how forces acted and reacted, which gave him the ability almost instantaneously to problem-solve dangerous conditions,” he added.
Holland added that by the time Hicks graduated from high school, he was already finishing his float house and beginning a 45-year venture into pile driving. He is credited with driving pilings for countless docks, piers, and bridges. He also built three shingle mills and three sawmills and performed dozens of electrician jobs over his career.
‘Ray never had to look for work,” Holland said. “He always treated his customers fairly even when his competition would say, ‘they can afford it; stick it to them.’ Ray invented several devices never seen before. His proudest was the dock hoist he built for Dick Wilson at Bay Center Mariculture. With 2,000 pound capacity. It operated for over 30 years.”
“Ray is truly a legend in his own time,” Holland added.
Ray Hicks stories
Commissioner Lise Olson noted her own admiration for Hicks and how just about everyone has a ‘Ray Hicks story.’
“I just want to say that I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have an immense respect for Ray and his abilities and all the things he’s done for his community; pretty amazing kiddo,” Commissioner Lisa Olsen said.
Busse and Holland had to reiterate what she stated to the present Hicks, who had difficulty hearing Olsen.
“Everybody’s got a Raymond story,” Olsen added.
“When Dutch got the petition going and he [met] everyone on Quincy Street, he had no problem, ‘’ Busse said. “One person said no, but her husband said yes. However, her husband wasn’t there, so we got one no vote.”
Olsen asked her colleagues to make it official, “all in favor say ‘I.” Olsen, Runyon, and Wolfe all gave a resounding ‘I.’
“You got it,” Busse said to Hicks as everyone in attendance broke out in applause.
