LONG BEACH – The Joint Pacific County Housing Authority asked for and received an exemption from the Pacific County Public Utilities District after violating PUD rules at its Driftwood Point Apartments, an affordable housing project set to open by year’s end. The JPCHA installed meter sockets inside the doors; PUD regulations require that they be outside.
David Glasson, who is a JPCHA board member and the Long Beach city administrator, told PUD of the JPCHA’s mistake at the Tuesday, July 16 PUD Board meeting. He said that making a change would be expensive, and asked for a special exemption. He pointed to a clause saying that “special permission may be granted to commercial, industrial, and new large load class customers for enclosed locations.”
PUD general manager Jason Dunsmoor expressed doubt that the “special permission” clause applied. He said the PUD wants to avoid having access to buildings for security reasons.
But members of the board urged him to work something out with JPCHA. Debbie Oakes said housing is a major issue in the county, and if the Driftwood apartments cannot be opened in time, the county could lose a tax credit. By Thursday, Glasson was able to announce at the JPCHA meeting that the organization would not have to do the expensive rebuild.
“The decision was based on the most important things being corrected,” Dunsmore explained in an email. “The interior door is very close to the exterior door. With some good signage on both doors and some custom keying of the locks, someone twenty years from now will have a good idea of where the meters are and have good access.”
Campground expansion delayed by difficulties with PUD
At the same July 16 PUD meeting, Dan Williams of Wallicut River RV expressed intense frustration with the PUD. He has sought to expand the campground, which until 2015 was a KOA. But difficulties reaching an arrangement with the PUD have delayed the project. Williams outlined over a year’s worth of communications difficulties with the PUD and urged the board to take action to expedite his project.
After he left, the board discussed Williams’s difficulty with the PUD. Some at the meeting expressed the view that PUD could improve its communication in situations like this, while others held that the fault was not all with PUD. But all agreed on the need to resolve the campground’s problem.
On Monday, Williams said he has had further conversations with the PUD but is still awaiting a resolution; he called the situation a “holding pattern.”
Apprenticeship program
Dunsmore urged the board to allow him to create an apprenticeship program for linemen. The board agreed to do so.
Dunsmore said California utilities are recruiting linemen with huge signing bonuses, making it difficult for anyone else to attract and retain talented people. He believes local people are more likely to stay, and so hopes to increase home-grown talent. The apprenticeship will be offered internally, and Dunsmore believes he will have enough internal applicants to fill the program. Dunsmore added that he is looking at the logistics of creating a similar apprenticeship position for wiremen.
Legal Case
Dunsmore told the board that the Washington State Supreme Court has set September 6 as the date when it will decide whether to take up CenturyLink’s appeal of a 13-year-old legal case against the prices charged by the Pacific County PUD for access to its poles. Charter Communications and Comcast have already accepted defeat in the case and paid $3.4 million in back fees and legal expenses following an April Appeals Court ruling. CenturyLink appealed to the Supreme Court, which will have to decide whether to hear the appeal. It would then hear the case in 2020 or later. If it declines to take the case, PUD’s victory stands. CenturyLink would have to pay its own back dues, which Dunsmore previously said would likely be around $2 million.
The state Supreme Court has complete discretion over which appeals it hears, favoring cases that involve “a question of substantial public importance,” according to the Court’s website, which states that it “is asked to review more than a thousand cases each year.”
The PUD case became a test case for interpretation of the 2007 law revising the rules governing how much utilities can charge companies for access to their poles. The legislature sets these limits to prevent utilities from exploiting their monopoly pricing power too much. CenturyLink’s brief argues that the case is indeed of substantial public importance, noting that it is the first case interpreting the legislative formula, and has implications for pricing by utilities all throughout the state. At Tuesday’s meeting, Dunsmore reported that the Washington Independent Telecommunications Association and the Washington Association of Businesses have both filed amicus briefs in support of CenturyLink’s position.
