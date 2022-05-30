PACIFIC COUNTY — The unemployment rate in Pacific County improved to 6.6% in April, according to monthly figures from the Washington State Employment Security Department last week.
The preliminary jobless rate for the county in April was down from a revised rate of 7.8% in March, according to the update from ESD. If it holds when the revised figures for April are released in late June, it will be the lowest it has been for any April in Pacific County since at least 1990.
Even with such an improvement, Pacific County still ranks near the bottom in the state in employment levels. Its April rate is tied for the second-worst in the state with Grays Harbor County, better than only Ferry County’s 8.2% rate in northeastern Washington. Wahkiakum County’s jobless rate was marginally better, at 6.5%.
Jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry continued to see historically strong numbers. The number of people employed in the dominant tourism industry in the county was preliminarily estimated at 980 in April, up slightly from the revised March figure of 970 and up 10.1% from last April.
Government jobs have continued to rebound from pandemic losses, totaling an estimated 1,930 workers in April. That’s a slight improvement from the March figures, but represents a 10.3% increase from a year earlier and is the highest number of people employed in local, county, state and federal government positions since July 2018.
On the other end of the spectrum, jobs in the education and health services industry continued a months-long decline, down to an estimated 520 people employed in local schools, hospitals and clinics. That is the fewest number employed in the industry since February 2018, with Ocean Beach Hospital still listing more than 20 job openings and area school districts facing the prospect of retirements and burnout.
The statewide unemployment rate was preliminarily estimated at 3.5% in April, down from 4.3% in March and the lowest it’s been since at least 1990.
