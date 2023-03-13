PACIFIC COUNTY — The local unemployment rate jumped up above 8% to begin 2023, according to new preliminary figures from the Washington State Employment Security Department.
According to ESD data released last week, Pacific County’s unemployment rate sat at 8.4% in January. That preliminary estimate is up from December’s revised mark of 7.3%, and January 2022’s 7.7% mark. The statewide unemployment rate was 5.1%, up from 4.4% the previous month and even with last January.
Like December, the county’s January unemployment rate ranks 30th out of Washington’s 39 counties, beating out Grays Harbor and a handful of counties in eastern Washington. The ranking represents an improvement over much of 2022, when Pacific County consistently had the second- or third-highest jobless rate in the state.
While the unemployment rate increased by more than a percent month-over-month, the 8,023 estimated workers in January was down by a more slight 0.2% from December’s 8,043. The wide discrepancy is attributed to ESD showing that Pacific County’s labor force in January sat at 8,754 individuals, up 0.8% from December’s 8,681.
The workforce in the county’s two largest industries, government and leisure and hospitality, remained nearly unchanged over the previous month. ESD’s preliminary estimates — which have been known to widely fluctuate — show retail jobs shrinking by an eyebrow-raising 13.3% month-over-month, from 600 to 520 countywide. On the flip side, the data also shows manufacturing jobs making solid gains, up 8.8% from December to 620.
Sales, lodging tax revenueMeanwhile, fresh data from another state agency defied expectations in showing that sales and lodging tax revenue collected by the City of Long Beach ended 2022 on a torrid note.
According to a monthly update from the Washington State Department of Revenue, revenue from lodging and sales taxes collected by Long Beach in December hit a level not seen in the past decade — if ever — for the city.
Long Beach collected nearly $93,000 in lodging tax revenue for the month of December, up a staggering 51.7% from the previous 10-year December high for the month, which was set in 2021. Sales tax revenue totaled about $68,800, also a 10-year December high that was up 23% from the previous record, which was also set in 2021.
The record-setting revenue came despite a nonexistent recreational clam-digging season thus far, which traditionally has been a needed boost for the peninsula’s tourism industry during the non-summer months.
Long Beach City Administrator David Glasson said he thought visitors to Long Beach had slowed down last fall, “but it is so hard to tell with busy weekends and people even around on weekdays.”
Overall, 2022 was Long Beach’s best year on record for sales tax revenue, totaling just over $895,000 and outpacing the previous high-water mark of $868,000, set in 2021. The 2022 total is more than double the $415,000 that was collected a decade earlier.
It was the second-best year for lodging tax revenue, with the $1.24 million in collections falling a hair shy of the $1.25 million that was collected in 2021. The previous high was set in 2019, totaling about $810,000 — a difference of more than $400,000.
“I am pleased that we were on par with [2021],” Glasson said. “I would take another year like that any day.”
