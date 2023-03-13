January jobs map

PACIFIC COUNTY — The local unemployment rate jumped up above 8% to begin 2023, according to new preliminary figures from the Washington State Employment Security Department.

According to ESD data released last week, Pacific County’s unemployment rate sat at 8.4% in January. That preliminary estimate is up from December’s revised mark of 7.3%, and January 2022’s 7.7% mark. The statewide unemployment rate was 5.1%, up from 4.4% the previous month and even with last January.

