OLYMPIA — New data from the Washington Secretary of State’s office shows Pacific County residents are fulfilling their civic duty ahead of next week’s election.
As of July 27, 26.5% of eligible voters in the county have already returned their ballots ahead of the Aug. 4 primary election, the highest percentage of any county in the state and more than twice as high as the statewide rate of 12.1%.
Ferry County, in northeastern Washington, follows Pacific County at 20.9%. Neighboring Grays Harbor, Lewis and Wahkiakum counties are at 16.5%, 17% and 17.9%, respectively. Pierce and Snohomish counties, two of the most populous counties in the state, are at the bottom of the pack at 9% apiece.
Voters in Pacific County have more than a dozen races to vote for on their primary ballots, including a county commissioner race, two 19th Legislative District races, a 36-way gubernatorial race, a seven-way commissioner of public lands race and a four-way attorney general race. In the 2016 primary election, Pacific County’s voter turnout rate was 43.8%.
Ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election must be dropped off or postmarked by 8 p.m. on election night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.