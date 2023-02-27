Long Beach fireworks

An advisory vote in April will test public sentiment on the issue of banning consumer fireworks in Long Beach and unincorporated parts of the peninsula.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Pacific County Board of Commissioners and Long Beach City Council each adopted resolutions last week to put an advisory vote regarding the future of consumer fireworks on the peninsula on the April special election ballot.

The resolutions, approved by the two legislative bodies within a span of about four hours of each other on Feb. 21, will place non-binding measures on the April 25 special election ballot asking eligible voters in Long Beach and the unincorporated areas of the peninsula if the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks within the respective entities’ borders should be prohibited.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.