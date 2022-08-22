SOUTH BEND — The county was very clear during a bi-weekly meeting on Aug. 9 that a vacant county engineer position is not a result of top-engineer Grace Amundsen-Barnkow, who is also the interim director, departing. She isn't.
The short meeting was hot with county business.
In attendance were Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe, along with Risk Manager Marie Guernsey, Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger, and several department heads.
Engineer search and pay bump clarification
The commissioners voted to approve advertising to fill a vacant entry-level engineer position that's primary roles would be grant writing, assisting with design, and backstop to GIS and other engineers, among other responsibilities. The county has several tiers of engineers, including tech engineers, a senior engineer, and Amundsen-Barnkow.
"We are not talking 'county engineer'; we are talking about a Local 367c-represented union position. I just want to make sure that's clear and on the record," Plakinger said.
Before the county talked about the agenda items, South Bend resident Craig Spredeman cornered the county on the situation surrounding the departure of David Anderson, former DPW director, and the current status of Amundsen-Barnkow. Plakinger clarified that she is currently being paid under the previous director/top-engineer salary grade ranging from $8,239-$9,416 per month.
At the time of her hire in March, Amundsen was given a monthly salary of $8,015.
Mental health program
Pacific County Health and Human Services and Director Katie Lindstrom presented the commissioners with a request to authorize using some of the agency's Mental Health Awareness Training grant funding to send one employee for a course in Teen Mental Health First Aid Instruction. Commissioners approved the request 3-0.
The training lasts three days and costs $3,300. The training trains instructors in how to teach teenagers to identify warning signs among their friends and peers who may be suffering from a mental health emergency, and ways to help.
Assessor's office vehicles get upgrades
In a 3-0 vote, the commissioners voted to approve a GPS/internet capacity upgrade to two vehicles that were transferred to the assessor's office. The upgrades will cost $40.90 per month for a vehicle tracking subscription, an engine connect data subscription and roadside assistance.
Per the agreement for the service with Sourcewell and Verizon, the vehicle's GPS capacity will be upgraded to 4G. The accounts were transferred over from the Public Works Department and were the same amounts already being paid. The funds fell within the assessor's office budget, according to Guernsey.
New equipment
The Pacific County Vegetation Management will get a new airboat after the commissioners voted 3-0 to authorize an $82,614.75 purchase of a 2022 18x8 AirRanger Edition Airboat. Vegetation management did not have the funds budgeted for 2022 but has received additional funding funneling in, according to Plakingler, who noted the purchase would be offset.
"This will be a good all-around tool for more than just the county; it will be good to have available," Olsen said.
The Pacific County Sheriff's Office and Pacific County Communication Center (PacCom) also had a large sum approved by the commissioners, who voted 3-0 to authorize the agency to spend $103,295 on a radio-controlled system upgrade via an agreement with AVTEC.
