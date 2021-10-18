SOUTH BEND — Pacific County took steps to address excessively long waiting times for building permits during the county commissioners meeting on Oct. 12. Processing times have been running anywhere between eight to 12 weeks, with some taking even longer.
Department of Community Development Director Shawn Humphreys presented the commissioners with a request to promote Randi Irwin from building inspector to senior building inspector effective Oct. 1, with a monthly salary of $5,581.
"Randi has essentially been working in this capacity for several years now and is an integral part of our building department," Humphreys said. "He does meet all of the essential duties of the senior building inspector/deputy building official."
According to Humphreys, Irwin will have to complete an International Commercial Building Inspector certification but has already begun the process. He said that the pandemic, and Irwin being the only inspector for quite some time, delayed obtaining the accreditation.
"He has definitely earned this promotion," Humphreys said.
Along with Irwin's promotion, Humphreys followed up the request with another to hire a new building inspector.
"We have been wanting to fill this position for some time with the high permit volumes we have had," Humphreys said. "Our other building inspector is pretty new, and it would have been hard to train two at once. We really wanted to get him more self-sufficient before we proceeded with adding another inspector.
"We feel like now we are capable of adding and training an inspector to help turn around our permit times or shrink them," Humphreys said.
Citing an earlier conversation with Humphreys, Commissioner Lisa Olsen noted that DCD needs another building inspector immediately, but can use that person for code enforcement whenever construction slows.
"I figure we will discuss that with applicants when they come in," Humphreys stated. "In the past, we have shared some of those duties with this position, and it is graded the same as a code enforcement officer."
"If time gets slow and permits slow down, we definitely have a lot of important stuff to do. Most of our field staff do some level of enforcement, but we would be able to push this position to a little bit of solid waste code enforcement stuff as well," Humphreys added.
Illegal dumping of everything from household waste to worn-out trailers has sparked many citizen complaints in the past several years.
The new position will come with a beginning monthly salary of $4,094.
The commissioners unanimously approved Irwin's promotion and the request to advertise for a new building inspector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.