SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commission meeting on April 12 was primarily consumed by a State of the Library update by Timberland Regional Library Director Cheryl Heywood, which was covered in last week’s Chinook Observer.
Beyond the lengthy update, the commissioners spent the remaining half an hour handling usual business, including a retirement, promotions, and authorizing the 2022 Youth Litter Crew.
Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe were in attendance. The meeting opened with Olsen noting that if anyone was listening to the meeting audio years down the road, it was snowing in South Bend on April 12.
Parks contract
The Bush Pioneer Park in Bay Center and Bruceport Park near South Bend are expected to be ready for the upcoming spring and summer seasons after the commissioners voted unanimously in favor of maintenance contracts.
The Chinook Indian Nation will perform park maintenance and upkeep on the Bush Pioneer Park, while Lavonne Clawson will upkeep the Bruceport Park. The contracts will run through Dec. 31, and both parks are expected to be fully operational by Memorial Day.
The contracts and/or compensation were not included in the agenda documents.
Auditor’s office promotion
Mary Lou Rogers, at the request of County Auditor Joyce Kidd, was promoted to senior accountant effective April 1 with a salary Grade 13 Step 10 equating to $5,090 or approximately $61,080 annually.
“Thank you, Mrs. Lou is very deserving, and she works her tail off, and we are lucky to have her, so thank you,” Kidd said before Olsen added, “Yes, we are, thank you, Joyce.”
Litter crew returns
The seasonal litter crew has been on a standstill for the past two years to do the covid-19 pandemic, and Pacific County Department of Community Development Director Shawn Humphreys is excited to get the program rolling again in 2022.
“We are hopeful after a couple of years of covid kind of causing some issues with the dynamic of that we are hopeful of getting the youth back on the road this year with some much-needed cleanup,” Humphreys said. “We still have a decent amount of grant funds that should support the program well.”
The county is looking for suitable candidates to fill supervisor positions on the crew. Once they are filled, they will begin outreach at the Raymond, South Bend, and Willapa Valley School Districts for youth interested in being on the crew.
“Hopefully, we will get quite a few applicants,” Olsen said.
