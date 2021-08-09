SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Commissioners meeting started on a heated note on July 27 when a South Bend man voiced his concerns about a letter signed by Sheriff Robin Souvenir.
Several agenda items were also discussed after the tense exchange, including matters pertaining to the looming fair and requests the county received to use Camp Morehead Park throughout August, including an Ilwaco High School Class of 1981 reunion on Aug. 20-23, and the R&B Festival Aug. 27-28.
Ilwaco Community Center awarded funds
The Dylan Jude Harrell Community Center group presented the commissioners with a request to secure $253,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to run an out-of-school program in Ilwaco. The funds would be used to operate the program, including after-school activities, for the next year at the Grays Harbor College Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco.
“Throughout the pandemic, it became very evident that the needs of kids and not having programming available for kids certainly rose to the top during the covid stuff,” County Risk Manager Kathy Spoor said. “As a result of that, they want to phase in the out-of-school/after-school programming piece [as soon as possible].”
Spoor noted that the expense meets funding requirements under ARPA, and they are already working on capital funding and grant writing to construct a stand-alone community center for Ilwaco. The program aims to make up for the fallout from the closure of the Boys and Girls Club.
“We are very excited about the prospects,” Mary Goelz said, who was representing the community center group. “The group is very focused on creating a community center [and] we are working on a lease with the Port of Ilwaco for property there, and we’ve already got going on a lease with Grays Harbor Community College, and that’s where this after-school program will be held this year, and we already have a person that we are excited to be offering the executive director position to.”
Other than sports, the Ilwaco area has no other after-school activity program. The commissioners voted 2-0 to approve the request, with Commissioner Frank Wolfe abstaining due to a conflict of interest, but he did make his feelings heard: “I am very much in favor of this.”
‘I want to know the county’s stance!’
Souvenir joined 37 other sheriffs in Washington state on July 15 in signing a letter addressed to the State of Washington and Gov. Jay Inslee voicing their support for the Second Amendment and pledge to uphold the U.S. Constitution. The letter has been interpreted as a nod to gun rights supporters and a signal to state leaders that sheriffs aren’t onboard for gun restrictions.
During the commissioners’ meeting public comment period, South Bend resident Craig Spredeman voiced serious reservations about the letter. He said it insinuated the sheriffs have roles beyond law enforcement and demanded the county commissioners take a stand on the matter.
“It seemed to me personally to be something more of an NRA propaganda letter than anything I’d see from a law enforcement agency,” Spredeman said. “There have been many comments on social media concerned, as well as private comments where people seem to be concerned about retaliation if they even comment about that letter.”
Commissioner Lisa Olsen deferred answering his questions directly or making an official comment on the matter, citing her lack of direct knowledge. Commissioner Michael Runyon also noted he didn’t want to comment without gathering backstory information on the issue.
However, Spredeman continued to voice his displeasure stating, “I’d like to know where the county commissioners stand on the sheriffs apparently determining that they not only have to enforce the Constitution but they get to determine what’s constitutional.”
Spredeman’s remarks were cut off but not before he insisted the topic be brought up at a future commissioner’s meeting. He noted that additional members of the public are concerned about the letter, and he expects the topic to be an agenda item at a future meeting.
Fair entertainment
The 125th Pacific County Fair is just weeks away, and Manager Bill Monohon is working to put the finishing touches on the program. The ongoing pandemic put a wrinkle in most of the planning, and entertainment has been scarce to book.
Monohon was able to scrape up the last-minute lineup that includes Jason Whited, magician/comedian Jeff Evans, Dusto Mojo/Jason Sanborn, Soul Siren, The Robert Henry Band, and Brian Ledbetter. The entire lineup will cost about $10,375.
The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the lineup along with additional fair agenda items for concession agreements with seven vendors, including Eggroll Express, Willapa Harbor Lions Club, and Marsalee’s Thai Foods LLC, and employing of temporary fair help and volunteers.
