SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners Lisa Olsen, Michael Runyon and Frank Wolfe tackled a packed Dec. 14 agenda with more than 50 items.
The extraordinarily long to-do list included end-of-the-year matters, including new hires, promotions, last-minute purchases, and agreements with other agencies, among other things.
Sheriff’s office upgrading
Sheriff Robin Souvenir asked that the commissioners approve purchase of 34 Glock 17 9mm pistols to outfit his deputies and corrections staff. The department currently uses outdated Glock pistols, including many in the caliber .45 ACP, which is heavy, bulky and uses ammo up to twice the cost of 9mm ammo.
“They did go out to bid for this, and Keith’s [Sporting Goods] was one of the lower bids, and then we add the store credit, which made them the lower bid,” Risk Manager Kathy Spoor said. “It’s time to upgrade.”
Commissioners approved the request, which came with a not-too-hefty price tag of $13,785 with a store credit of $3,025 factored into the cost, meaning the county will only have to foot the bill for $10,760.
The total cost equates to around $405.44 per pistol, with the purchase falling under Glock’s blue label pricing for law enforcement, making it more affordable for police agencies.
The same pistols for civilians can cost upwards of $700 a pistol.
“In just 10 years, just practicing at the range would wear them out,” Wolfe said after the vote.
Radio towers
Pacific County has three main radio tower sites that local law enforcement, fire districts, municipalities and other agencies use to communicate with one another and dispatch.
McDaniel Cellular Phone operates cellular towers at the locations and requested the commissioners approve a renewal.
The commissioners approved the request, and the renewal for the sites at the Holy Cross, Megler Hill, and KO Mountain tower sites will provide the county $54,112 in 2022 and will increase by 3% annually.
Additionally, in a separate agenda item, the Washington State Patrol entered a Communication Facility Use Agreement for the Holy Cross tower. It will pay the county $11,495 a year for the next five years.
Sinclair Radio Group will also utilize the Megler Hill tower under a Communication Facility Use Agreement for the next five years with an annual rate of $7,827.
Prosecutors office and courts
Pacific County Prosecutor Michael Rothman recently hired a former colleague and friend, attorney Daniel Crawford, to be his new chief deputy prosecutor. The former chief deputy prosecutor, Tracey Munger, was reassigned to chief civil deputy prosecutor.
The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
In addition to the prosecutor’s office shakeup, the north and south district courts may have two new indigent defense attorneys. Scott Harmer is offering to contract with the county to provide services in both districts, while attorney Killian Dunkeson is up to serve the north district on cases for which other lawyers have conflicts of interest.
Harmer’s contract would include a monthly salary of $3,176 for services in the north district court and $5,853 for south district court. Kunkeson would receive a $1,500 monthly salary for services in the north district court as the first-in-line conflict indigent attorney.
The commissioners moved the agenda item to the Dec. 28 commissioners meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.