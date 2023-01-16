SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners voted unanimously to approve appointed management positions in the Pacific County Sheriff's Office at the request of Sheriff Daniel Garcia.
The move makes the appointments official, although commissioners and the sheriff continue to disagree on some other decisions.
Commissioners Lisa Olson and Jerry Doyle headed the first commissioners' meeting of 2023 on Jan. 10, which lasted less than 20 minutes. On Jan. 17, the duo is expected to select the third commissioner after interviews; each interview will last approximately one hour and will be open to the public and available via zoom.
If Olson and Doyle cannot agree on a new commissioner, the decision will be handed over to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who will make the decision. Olson and Doyle are optimistic they will make a selection on their own.
The Jan. 10 meeting primarily consisted of hiring in the Pacific County Public Works Department, Pacific County Health and Human Services, and the sheriff's office. Each agency added at least one new employee.
Garcia submitted a request to appoint Mike Ray as undersheriff, Michael Parker as jail superintendent, Randy Wiegardt as chief criminal deputy, and Holli Billeci as chief civil deputy. The request was approved by the commissioners, and both sides agreed on each employee's salary step but not grade. The steps are predetermined by position and non-negotiable per county policy.
The county and Garcia have been in a stalemate since he took office on Jan. 1 over how appointed positions will be graded. Garcia requested each be maxed out in the grade steps while the county chose to evaluate each selection and grade them based on relevant experience to their new position.
Parker, the only one selected who wasn't already a county employee, had to complete a background check, psychological evaluation, and polygraph. He is a former member of the Long Beach Police Department and most recently served on the Joint Drug Task Force.
"We are happy to have people starting in," county Chief Administrative Officer Paul Plakinger said about the county opting to make the appointments official and hash out the remainder of disagreements at a later date.
Sgt. Pat Matlock and Sgt. Ron Davis were also on the agenda and will be at the top grade of the sergeants step, and corrections Sgt. Corey Flynn will max out his step in the corrections pay scale.
During budget talks late last year, the county opted to budget the command positions as if each was maxed out in their respective step grades. Garcia likely has the necessary funding in 2023 to make the move, but the county is concerned about sustainability, with an expected $600,000 deficit in 2023 and a worse projection for 2024.
